RBI MPC meet | ‘Accommodative’ stance wording may be reworked, CPI inflation likely to be over 6%: Report

Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee is likely to maintain an accommodative stance but there may be a change in the wording of the stance, according to a report on Thursday.

"Accommodative stance is expected to remain for some more time, but some changes are inevitable in terms of wording," a banking source told Informist Media.

The report comes a day ahead of RBI’s first bi-monthly policy review this fiscal on Friday amid rising inflationary pressures. MPC began its three-day meeting on Wednesday. According to a Reuters poll, RBI will likely delay its first interest rate hike by at least four months to August at the earliest.

Earlier in February, the central bank decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy. RBI had then projected inflation to average 4.5 percent in 2022-23.

Informist source stated that the situation since February has changed with daily COVID-19 cases falling and restrictions being lifted completely.

However, geopolitical tensions in Russia and Ukraine have disrupted supply chains the world over. There has been a sharp rise in crude oil prices, triggering inflation concerns.

According to the person cited above, consumer price index (CPI) inflation is likely to surpass MPC’s earlier forecast. "The Ukraine and crude oil developments are an unprecedented shock sparking real concerns within the MPC over inflation persisting over the 6% upper band," the source was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the MPC is expected to hold repo rate and reverse rates steady for the 11th consecutive time despite growing clamor that RBI may perhaps be behind the curve. Ninety percent of respondents to a CNBC-TV18 poll expect no action on the reverse repo rate front, which would then set the stage for an eventual repo rate hike.

US’ Federal Reserve, on the other hand, released the minutes of the Fed's March meeting on Wednesday that show deepening concern among policymakers that inflation had broadened through the economy and the need for tighter monetary policy.