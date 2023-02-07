CNBC-TV18 economists' poll | RBI MPC likely to hike lending rate before pressing the 'pause' button

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) started its three-day meeting on Monday amid expectations of a smaller 25 basis points rate increase to signal a pause on the rate hiking spree that started in May last year to check inflation.

A CNBC-TV18 poll of economists has revealed that with inflation softening and the US Federal Reserve also moderating the pace of its hikes, the majority expect a rate hike of 25 basis points with 30 percent voting for a status quo policy.

This signals someways as nearing the end of this rate hike cycle and this was confirmed by 100 percent of the respondents who said that the February rate hike will be the last one. Thus, 90 percent believe that the peak rate in this cycle will be capped at 6.50 percent.

On the inflation front majority expect that RBI will lower its inflation forecast for the fiscal by about 10 to 20 basis points, given the cooling off that we have seen in the last few months.

When it comes to growth, the economists don't expect a major shift in stance, i.e. they expect RBI to stick with a 6.8 percent growth forecast for FY23.

On the stance, the street is divided. Forty percent believe that the MPC will retain its stance which is "withdrawal of accommodation". However, 20 percent believe that a tweaking of words maybe on the cards.

The markets will be also watching out for the continuing dissent within the MPC on the policy action.

The decision of the six-member rate-setting panel will be announced by the Governor on Wednesday.

Since May last year, the RBI has increased the short-term lending rate by 225 basis points to contain inflation, mostly driven by external factors, especially global supply chain disruption following the Russia-Ukraine war outbreak.