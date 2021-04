The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Wednesday kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 4 percent in the April policy while maintaining an accommodative stance for as long as necessary amid rising inflation. Addressing a media briefing, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das detailed the MPC's decision. Here are the key points from his speech:

MPC voted unanimously to leave the repo rate unchanged at 4.00 percent.

To remain accommodative as long as necessary to sustain growth on a durable basis.

CPI for FY22 seen at 5.1 percent, while CPI for Q1FY22 and Q2FY22 seen at 5.2 percent against 5.2-5 percent forecast earlier. The CPI for Q3 is seen at 4.4 percent versus 4.3 percent earlier and Q4 at 5.1 percent. He said expect softening of cereal prices going ahead. Mitigation of price pressure on key food items will depend on supply-side measures, easing of international prices

Public investment in the key infra sector is key to revival in economic growth. Economic activity is normalising despite a surge in infection rate. Firms polled in March are optimistic about growth in FY22.

It comes from speeding of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, gradual release of the pent-up demand and reform measures by the government.