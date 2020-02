The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent in its February meeting on the back of rising retail inflation. This is the second time in a row that the central bank has left the repo rate unchanged.

The central bank has maintained its policy stance at “accommodative”, while the reverse repo rate has been maintained at 4.90 percent.

The February MPC is the last of the current financial year and the first of the new decade.

Highlights of the February MPC announcement:

RBI maintains status quo, leaves repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent

“Accommodative” stance maintained for as long as necessary to revive growth, while ensuring inflation remains within target

CPI forecast for Q4FY20 revised up to 6.5 percent vs 5.1-4.7 percent for 2HFY20 seen earlier

CPI for 1HFY21 revised up to 5.4-5 percent from 4-3.8 percent projected earlier

CPI for Q3FY21 seen at 3.2 percent

GDP growth projection for FY20 retained at 5 percent

GDP growth projection for FY21 at 6 percent

GDP growth forecast for 1H FY21 seen at 5.5-6 percent, Q3 at 6.2 percent

All six MPC members voted in favour of the policy move

Inflation

Inflation outlook is likely to be influenced by several factors going forward

Decline in food inflation expected to be more pronounced during Q4FY20 as onion prices fall

Higher vegetables production likely to have a salutary impact on food inflation

Recent pick-up in prices of non-vegetable food items likely to sustain

Crude prices likely to remain volatile due to geo-political tensions in Middle , uncertain global economic outlook

Subdued demand conditions, muted pricing power of corporates, correction in energy prices may limit the pass-through to selling prices

Domestic financial markets remain volatile, may have an influence on the inflation outlook

Base effects would turn favourable during Q3 FY21

Increase in customs duties on retail consumption items may result in only a marginal one-time uptick in inflation

Growth

Private consumption, particularly in rural areas expected to recover on the back of improved rabi prospects

Rise in food prices will support rural incomes

Easing of global trade uncertainties should encourage exports and spur investment activity

Breakout of the coronavirus may impact tourist arrivals and global trade

Monetary transmission in terms of a reduction in lending rates and financial flows to the commercial sector has progressed

Rationalisation of personal income tax rates in the Union budget should support domestic demand

Outlook

Going forward trajectory of inflation, excluding food and fuel, needs to be carefully monitored

Pass-through of remaining revisions in mobile phone charges, the increase in prices of drugs, impact of new emission norms play out and feed into inflation formation

Overall, the inflation outlook remains highly uncertain

MPC will remain vigilant about the potential generalisation of inflationary pressures

MPC notes that while there is a need for adjustment in interest rates on small saving schemes

MPC recognises that there is policy space available for future action

Path of inflation is, however, elevated and on a rising trajectory through Q4:2019-20

Economic activity remains subdued and the few indicators that have moved up recently are yet to gain traction

Other important non-policy announcements

Revised liquidity management framework

Day fixed rate repo rate has been abolished

Four 14-day term repos every fortnight being conducted now also withdrawn

14-day term repo/reverse repo at variable rate coinciding with CRR cycle to be main toll of liquidity mgmt

RBI will conduct longer-term variable repo operations of more than 14 days

Standalone Primary Dealers to be allowed to participate directly in all overnight liquidity mgmt ops

Long-term repo operations for improving monetary transmission

RBI to conduct 1-year and 3-year term repos for up to Rs 1,00,000 crore at policy repo rate

Incentivising bank credit to specific sectors

Banks allowed to deduct incremental credit for certain sectors from their net deposits for maintaining CRR

CRR amount to fall for every incremental auto, housing, MSME loans given

External benchmarking extended to medium enterprises

Banks to now offer external benchmark linked new floating rate loans to medium enterprises

One-time restructuring MSME scheme extended

One-time restructuring scheme for MSME advances extended, to be implemented latest by December 31, 2020

Guidelines for projects under implementation in commercial realty