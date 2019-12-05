RBI Monetary Policy: Why the central bank chose not to cut rates
Updated : December 05, 2019 03:48 PM IST
RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.15 percent. Consequently, the reverse repo rate held at 4.90 percent. The marginal standing facility rate and the bank rate at 5.40 percent.
The MPC decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as it is necessary to revive growth, while ensuring that inflation remains within target.
All six members of the MPC surprised economists and market experts when they unanimously voted in favour of holding rates.
