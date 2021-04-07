  • SENSEX
RBI Monetary Policy: TLTRO on-tap scheme deadline extended till September 30

Updated : April 07, 2021 11:44 AM IST

Targeted Long Term Repo Operations (TLTROs) is a tool aimed at enhancing the liquidity within the system, particularly the corporate bond market.
The extension of the scheme's deadline comes as the economy is facing the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The RBI announced, last October, an ‘On Tap TLTRO’ scheme worth Rs 1 trillion, to provide liquidity support to various economic sectors and banks.
