Shaktikanta Das to announce RBI policy shortly — half of bankers expect change in stance to 'neutral'

By Sandeep Singh

Mini RBI Monetary Policy: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce the monetary policy at 10 am. The repo rate currently stands at a pre-COVID level of 5.4 percent, and a 50-bps, as widely expected, today will take it to 5.9 percent.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will reveal what's in store for the economy at 10 am. The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee — which decides the key interest rates — is widely expected to announce a hike in the repo rate, or the key rate at which the RBI lends funds to commercial banks.

Economists in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the RBI to announce a 50-basis-point rate hike, as Governor Das announces the policy. His remarks will be tracked closely for the future course of interest rates, the RBI's assessment of the state of the economy, its take on a plunging rupee and macroeconomic projections.

All of the participants in a CNBC-TV18 poll of bankers expect the RBI to maintain its consumer inflation projections in today's policy, whereas a majority expects the central bank to revise its GDP forecast for the year ending March 2023.

Half of the bankers polled by CNBC-TV18 expect the RBI to change the stance to "neutral" today.

The RBI's scheduled policy review comes at a time when major central bankers face the Herculean task of controlling skyhigh consumer inflation but without causing a blow to economic growth. Major central banks are staring at warnings of a global recession from the IMF and the World Bank.

Consumer inflation — or the pace of increase in consumer prices — came in at 7 percent in August, ahead of the RBI's comfort zone of 4 percent (+/- 2 percent) and snapping a three-month downward trend.

India's GDP expanded 13.5 percent in the April-June period compared with the corresponding three months a year ago. The economic expansion returned to double-digit percentage points after a year but still fell short of economists' estimates of 15 percent.

In the last scheduled review, in August, the RBI announced a hike in the repo rate by 50 basis points — taking the total increases in 2022 to 140 basis points spread over three revisions. It voted unanimously to raise the repo rate in the August review.

The MPC said it is focused on withdrawal of its "accommodative" policy stance — which means the central bank is prepared to expand the supply of money to aid economic growth — while retaining its GDP and inflation forecasts for the year ending March 2023. It said the future course of hikes will depend upon data.