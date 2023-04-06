Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced that the Indian central bank will not hike its lending rate (repo rate) contrary to what market watchers and economists were expecting.

Kaushik Das, Chief Economist of Deutsche Bank believes that the rate hike cycle by the RBI is almost done.

“The next inflation print that they are showing – 5.1 for April-June and 5.4 for July-December, I do not think RBI will hike any more if they have not hiked now, but liquidity will be tightening quite a lot from April and that could put Mumbai InterBank Overnight Rate (MIBOR) and the short-term rates above the 6.50 policy rate, at the time you will see at 6.75. So, without even hiking the policy rate, the RBI can achieve 6.50 short-term rate, if they want to. So, I think the rate hike cycle is almost done,” he explained.

A CNBC-TV18 poll had seen 90 percent of economists predict a 25 bps rate hike. Thus, the lending rate stands at 6.50 percent as announced on Feb 8 in the previous policy.

Governor Das reasoned that the global economy has seen an uptick in recent times, as well as inflation, has started to moderate.

The Monetary Policy Committee also voted by a 5:6 majority to remain focussed on the withdrawal of accommodation to ensure inflation aligns with the target while focussing on growth.

Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist, Kotak Mahindra Bank believes that the RBI has set the bar quite high for the next rate hike. According to her, next few readings are going to be aided by favourable base effect.

“At the moment I believe that they would want to stay pause; the bar has been set high and they are not looking for above 6 percent readings in the next 2-3 quarters.”

She further mentioned that the RBI is very optimistic on the growth front. “On the growth front, they are very optimistic now. So, they will have to weigh the growth versus inflation trade-off over a period of time and keep taking a stance. So that sword of a possibility of a rate hike will be there for some more time before we can say we are done and dusted with, but my view is that we will probably be in for an extended pause.”

In terms of growth, Rajiv Anand, Executive Director of Axis Bank said, “The environment that the governor has painted is quite positive for banks. I think the most important is the point that the growth for 2023-2024 has been increased, which means that for us to support 6.50 percent growth, we will see fairly robust credit demand as well. So 2023-2024 looks like an environment where net interest margins (NIMs) will remain more or less stable. However, we should see fairly robust growth of the book, which I think is quite positive for banks.”

Ashhish Vaidya, Head-Markets, DBS Bank India believes that dollar-rupee pair is starting to look fairly attractive.

“This time the RBI didn’t go ahead with hike because broadly on the macro stack, the dollar strength is getting a bit weaker despite noises in the system and that drives home the point that - at least my sense is that the dollar-rupee pair starts looking fairly attractive and overall looking at interest rate differentials and inflation differentials, I would not be surprised to see USD-INR pair trading much lower in times to come.”

Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Corporate Finance Services finds this policy to be a positive for banks

“For the bank, in spite of the fact that the loan rates will not go up dramatically, this is going to be a great positive. The fact that the external environment is so weak in terms of availability of debt, that some of the refinancing which will happen, will be domestic debt in this part of the year. So banks are going to have a good run,” he said.

In terms of bond market, Lakshmi Iyer, CEO-Investment Advisory of Kotak Investment Advisors, said, “I did mention before the policy that the head obviously is rooting for a rate hike and the heart could mean a pause. I think in true sense that's what the bond markets are reflecting.”

Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist at Citi believes that there is no need for a rate cut any time soon as inflation forecasts for next year are all closer to 5 percent.

"A hawkish pause from RBI has been treated as a dovish pause by the market because there is a significant difference of opinion about what is the inflation rate RBI is trying to achieve. The market seems to be of the view that any number closer to 5 percent on inflation is good enough and within the comfort zone of RBI. Whereas the flexible inflation targeting regime target is 4 percent. In today's RBI communication, it was not very explicit that whether future monetary policy actions will try to drive inflation towards that 4 percent mark. If the aim is to get to 4 percent, then the real interest rate needs to be significantly higher than what a neutral rate is. So from that perspective there is no need for a rate cut any time soon when inflation forecasts are all closer to 5 percent over the next year. So in my view, a rate hike possibility will arise if inflation surprises on the upside in a big way and a rate cut possibility will arise only if growth surprises on the downside in a big way," Chakraborty said.

