RBI Monetary Policy: FY22 GDP growth projection retained at 9.5%; Q2, Q3 forecasts raised

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday retained its growth forecast for the country's real gross domestic product (GDP) at 9.5 percent for the current financial year. The central bank, however, revised its projections for the July-September and October-December quarters upwards.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee maintained a status quo on key interest rates and retained its "accommodative" stance.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said growth in Q2 is now seen at 7.9 percent, as against 7.3 percent earlier, and the projection for Q3 raised to 6.8 percent from 6.3 percent.

The central bank, however, retained the projection for the quarter ending March 2022 at 6.1 percent.

For the first quarter of the next financial year, which begins on April 1, 2022, the RBI retained the growth projection at 17.2 percent.

Governor Das said the impact of elevated input costs on profit margins imparts downside risk to the central bank's growth outlook.