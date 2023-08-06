The upcoming RBI monetary policy is expected to maintain a status quo on repo rate and stance. Rising food inflation and potential disruptions in commodity prices may lead the governor to adopt a cautious (hawkish) tone.

The upcoming monetary policy on Thursday, August 10, is widely expected to be a status quo policy, with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) changing neither the repo rate nor its stance. Markets and businesses will closely watch the governor's overall tone, and it is anticipated that a hawkish stance will be favoured. Here's why:

Firstly, food inflation is likely to push the overall CPI or consumer inflation to over 6 percent for July and possibly for August as well. It's not just tomatoes; the soaring prices of tomatoes have affected the entire vegetable basket in the CPI.

The winter-sown wheat crop is also expected to be affected, as El Nino is likely to keep rains deficient from August onwards. This could lead to a fall in groundwater and reservoir levels, impacting all rabi crops, especially wheat. Moreover, El Nino could also affect palm oil output in Indonesia, pushing up edible oil prices, the only item in the food CPI that currently remains 18 percent below year-ago levels.

In summary, food inflation may be prolonged, and even when the tomato crop is harvested in early winter, food inflation may remain elevated.

The primary counter to food inflation is expected to come from core inflation, and here's where a shock may lurk.

Economists and the RBI are relying on the continuous fall in commodity prices, reflected in India's declining wholesale price index (WPI). In June, WPI showed a reading of -4.12 percent. However, there are fears that the stronger-than-expected growth in the US.and India could disrupt this decline in commodity inflation.

The US GDP has exceeded expectations for the first two quarters of 2023, with growth rates of 2 percent for January-March (versus the expected 1.3 percent) and 2.4% for April-June (versus the expected 1.8 percent). Robust jobs data, with a ratio of jobs available to employed persons at 1.6, adds to concerns that goods inflation may resurface.

While goods inflation has softened, services and rent inflation remain the pain points. Furthermore, crude oil prices have bottomed out at $75/barrel and are now approaching $86. China's indications of strong and continued monetary stimulus may reduce the disinflationary impact that the country had been having.

The core sector growth in June was at 8.2 percent and the July purchasing managers' index (PMI) numbers were also robust , with the Services PMI for July reaching a 13-year high of 62.3.

Rural demand has been tepid, as evident from the poor July auto sales numbers, especially for domestic two-wheelers, which recorded a decline of around 15 percent. However, a larger number of indicators show stronger growth, raising concerns that vegetable and food inflation could become more generalized.

Additionally, fiscal overspending could add to the RBI's worries, as pre-election populist programs aimed at increasing incomes for rural and bottom-of-the-pyramid households cannot be ruled out during the second half of FY24.

All in all, it is more likely than not that the RBI governor will adopt an ultra-cautious (read hawkish) stance on August 10.