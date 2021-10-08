RBI Policy LIVE: MPC keeps repo rate at 4%; stance accommodative; Guv Shaktikanta Das says inflation remains sticky

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged in the fourth bi-monthly policy meet for the financial year 2021-22, governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday. The MPC voted unanimously to keep policy rates unchanged while it voted 5:1 to maintain an 'accommodative' stance .With no change this time as well, the repo rate currently stands at 4 percent. The reverse repo rate has been maintained at 3.35 percent.Catch all RBI policy-related updates here:
Reactions on MPC decision
Anand Nevatia, Fund Manager-TRUST Mutual Fund: "A 5-1 vote on stance clearly reflects that majority of MPC still comfortable and convinced with accommodative stance. A “favourable than anticipated” inflation trajectory and downward revision of CPI at 5.30% has allayed any fears of near term rate hikes. The Governor has assured the markets of ample liquidity while announcing higher VRRRs to absorb the excessive systemic liquidity. The absence of GSAP has impacted markets negatively especially at the longer end of the curve. The CPI readings will be low for the next couple of months. Inflationary expectations could lead to the underperformance of longer maturity bonds. Easy liquidity will support the performance of funds up to maturity of 3 years.”
RBI extends special 3-year LTRO of Rs 10,000 cr for SFBs till December 31
The special 3-year long-term repo operation (LTRO) of Rs 10,000 crore for small finance banks (SFBs) has been extended till December 31 and made available on-tap, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday. READ MORE
RBI to discontinue GSAP, but stands ready with instruments like operation twist
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said that the need for undertaking further G-SAP operations does not arise. The central bank, however, said it stands ready with instruments like operation twist. RBI further proposed to take 14-day VRRR options in a fortnightly manner.
Here are other non-policy measures announced by RBI today
Sandbox on prevention of financial frauds added to cohorts
On-tap application for participation in regulatory sandbox for continuous innovation in fintech
Will continue with interim enhancement of WMA limit for states & UTs for another six-months upto March 31, 2022
Bank lending to NBFCs for priority on-lending to extended for 6-months upto March 31, 2022
To introduce internal ombudsman scheme for NBFCs with higher customer interface
Here are other non-policy measures announced by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
Special 3-year LTRO of Rs 10,000 cr for SFBs extended till Dec 31 and made available on-tap
Proposed to introduce a framework for retail digital payments in offline mode
Propose to increase per-transaction IMPS limit to Rs 5 lk from Rs 2 lk currently
Propose to introduce a framework for leveraging geo-tagging tech on all new & existing payment infra
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das: festive season, pent-up demand to boost urban consumption
Pent-up demand and festive season should give fillip to urban consumption
Support to demand from govt consumption is gathering pace
Pick up in import of capital goods point to some recovery in activity
Recovery in services sector is also gaining traction
RBI projects inflation at 5.3% for FY22
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation at 5.3 percent for the financial year 2022, lower against the 5.7 percent estimated earlier. Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the estimation while discussing the outcomes of the third bi-monthly policy meet for the financial year 2021-22.
RBI lowers FY22 CPI forecast to 5.3% from 5.7% earlier, said Governor Shaktikanta Das
Inflation Forecast:
FY22 lowered to 5.3% vs 5.7% earlier
Q2 FY22 at 5.1% vs 5.9% earlier
Q3 FY22 at 4.5% vs 5.3% earlier
Q4 FY22 retained at 5.8%
Q1 FY23 seen at 5.2% vs 5.1% earlier
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das: Projection for real GDP growth is at 9.5% for FY22
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' speech: Key points
CPI inflation during July-Aug turned out to be lower than expected
20.1% GDP Growth in Q1 was close to MPC's forecast of 21.4%
Macro indicators suggest eco activity has gained momentum
Improvement in monsoon in Sep, Kharif production, adequate food stock buffer,lower veg prices will likely keep food inflation muted
Overall aggregate demand is improving but slack still remains
Recovery remains uneven and require policy support
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' speech: Key points
MSF rate and Reverse Repo rates also remain unchanged at 3.35%
India in a much better place today than at the time of the last MPC meeting
Growth impulses are strengthening, inflation trajectory more favourable than expected
RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee decides to maintain the Repo Rate at 4% in October policy
Repo rate left unchanged at 4%, says RBI Gov Das
Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor said, "RBI has taken more than 100 measures to proactively respond to the unprecedented crisis; MPC decided unanimously to leave Repo Rate unchanged at 4%; MPC voted 5:1 to maintain an accommodative stance.
ALERT: Here it comes; RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das begins his presser
RBI Policy live updates today
RBI policy live: Where to watch MPC's announcements?
