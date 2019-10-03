RBI monetary policy: MPC set to cut rates again as fiscal measures fail to cheer
Updated : October 03, 2019 12:44 PM IST
Some RBI watchers expect a larger cut this week after it cut the repo rate but an unconventional 35 bps in August.
Indian economy expanded by just 5 percent in the June quarter, its slowest pace since 2013.
