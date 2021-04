The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) the retail inflation for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 at 5 percent.

Food inflation will depend on the progress of southwest monsoon and taxes on petroleum products, the RBI governor noted.

Announcing its April Monetary Policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that the CPI inflation is projected at 5 percent in Q4 FY21 as against the 5.2 percent forecast earlier.

RBI further expects CPI inflation to be at 5.2 percent in Q1 FY22, 5.2 percent in Q2 FY22, 4.4 percent in Q3 FY22, and 5.1 percent in Q4 FY22.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee unanimously voted to keep the repo rates unchanged at 4 percent. The “accommodative” policy stance will continue till prospects of sustained recovery are well secured, Das said.

The central bank has retained India's GDP growth rate at 10.5 percent in FY22. On the other hand, IMF expects India to grow by 12.5 percent in the same period.

In the policy meeting on Wednesday, RBI also announced new liquidity support of Rs 50,000 crore for fresh lending during 2021 to national financial institutions. It has awarded Rs 25,000 crore to NABARD, Rs 10,000 crore to NHB, and Rs 15,000 crore to SIDBI.