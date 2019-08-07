RBI Monetary Policy: MPC cuts repo rate by 35 basis points; fourth in a row

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut key repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.40 percent on Wednesday while retaining its stance at 'accommodative'.

This is RBI governor Shaktikanta Das' fourth straight rate cut since he took office in December 2018. The MPC has changed its stance twice in the past four policies.

Four members (Ravindra H. Dholakia, Michael Debabrata Patra, Bibhu Prasad Kanungo and Shaktikanta Das) voted to reduce the policy repo rate by 35 basis points, while two members (Chetan Ghate and Pami Dua) voted to reduce the policy repo rate by 25 basis points, RBI said.

In February 2019, the MPC cut interest rates by 25 basis points and changed stance to 'neutral' from 'calibrated tightening'. The stance remained unchanged in April policy, but in June, the committee changed stance to 'accommodative' from 'neutral' while revising the country's GDP growth rate to 7 percent from 7.2 percent.

Ten economists polled by CNBC-TV18 expected the MPC to bring down repo rate, which is the rate at which RBI lends to banks, to 5.50 percent from 5.75 percent.