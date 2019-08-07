RBI Monetary Policy: MPC cuts GDP growth rate projection to 6.9%

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut key repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.40 percent on Wednesday while its stance was retained at 'accommodative'. The committee also slashed the country's GDP growth rate to 6.9 percent from its earlier revised projection of 7 percent.

In its June monetary policy, the MPC revised GDP growth rate projection to 7 percent from 7.2 percent.

RBI said risks for financial year 2019-20 have tilted the GDP growth forecast to the downside. RBI said the GDP growth rate projection for the first half of current fiscal year stands between 5.8 percent and 6.6 per cent as against 6.4 percent and 6.7 percent earlier while that of the second of the year stands between 7.3 percent and 7.5 percent.

This is RBI governor Shaktikanta Das' fourth straight rate cut since he took office in December 2018. The MPC has changed its stance twice in the past four policies.

In February 2019, the MPC cut interest rates by 25 basis points and changed stance to 'neutral' from 'calibrated tightening'. The stance remained unchanged in April policy, but in June, the committee changed stance to 'accommodative' from 'neutral' while revising the country's GDP growth rate to 7 percent from 7.2 percent.

Ten economists polled by CNBC-TV18 expected the MPC to bring down repo rate, which is the rate at which RBI lends to banks, to 5.50 percent from 5.75 percent.