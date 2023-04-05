English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeeconomy NewsRBI monetary policy: Change in stance unlikely as food inflation uncertainty persists, says Pranjul Bhandari

RBI monetary policy: Change in stance unlikely as food inflation uncertainty persists, says Pranjul Bhandari

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   | Prashant Nair   Apr 5, 2023 12:08 PM IST (Published)
Mini

The predictions from Pranjul Bhandari and Indranil Sengupta indicate that there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the RBI's decision. Whether there will be a rate hike, rate cut, or no change at all remains to be seen. The commentary on the RBI's stance and liquidity position will be critical to understanding the bank's reasoning, and its impact on the Indian economy will be closely monitored in the coming months.

economy | Apr 5, 2023 12:08 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its bi-monthly monetary policy tomorrow (April 6), and economists believe that a change in economic stance is unlikely considering that the US Federal Reserve has recently hiked rates and moreover the fight against inflation pressure is not yet over.

Recommended Articles

View All
Employer Branding — here's everything that you want to know about this emerging career choice

Employer Branding — here's everything that you want to know about this emerging career choice

Apr 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Finland joins NATO. Here's why Russia is rustled by the world's most powerful military alliance

Finland joins NATO. Here's why Russia is rustled by the world's most powerful military alliance

Apr 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma

Coach Soch: Debate or dialogue — this is the contemporary dilemma

Apr 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance

Global Stock Market Trends: Here's a comprehensive analysis and insights into the future performance

Apr 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


According to Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist at HSBC, a 25 basis points (bps) hike is likely to be announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das. Bhandari also stated that she doesn't expect there to be a change in stance she says the uncertainty around food inflation is worrisome.
“Inflation remains pretty high, core inflation is high as informal sector growth has been good. Food inflation remains a little uncertain with what is going on in wheat. So this combination of still elevated inflation and growth being in a good place will lead to that 25 bps rate hike tomorrow,” she explained.
Also Read | RBI MPC preview : Economists expect a 25 bps hike with eye on stance change
Bhandari notes that the commentary on the RBI's stance and liquidity position will be key to watch.
“For now, I am not expecting a change of stance tomorrow. My sense is a change in stance is coming but perhaps we will have to wait for the next policy meeting and maybe that is when they will also give you a dose of liquidity which the markets are asking for but I am not expecting that tomorrow,” she said.
Also Read | RBI MPC likely to hike but may not say it’s done with hikes yet
Meanwhile, Indranil Sengupta, Head of Research and Economist at CLSA India believes that there will be a rate hike tomorrow and a 100 bps rate cut from October onwards.
“We are looking at a hike tomorrow. We think that given where the currency is, you have to keep hiking if the fed hikes and then we see 100 bps of rate cuts from October if the Fed were to stop at 5 quarter,” he said.
“If the Fed were to go back and start raising again and go to 5.75 percent then I guess the RBI will have to go to 7 percent,” he added.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Catch all the latest updates from the stock market here
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X