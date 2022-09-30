RBI Monetary Policy Highlights: 10 key points mentioned by governor Shaktikanta Das

Mini
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced a 50-basis-point hike in the repo rate — along the expected lines — on Friday following a three-day meeting of the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).
Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das announced a 50-basis-point hike in the repo rate — along the expected lines — on Friday, September 30, following a three-day meeting of the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). He said more hikes were coming in December.
The repo rate is the key interest rate at which the central bank lends short-term funds to commercial banks. With this, the RBI has raised the repo rate by 190 basis points in four instalments since May as central banks scramble to fight red-hot inflation.
