RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates | RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, maintains accommodative stance.

Reverse repo rate to be hiked later in the year, say CNBC-TV18 poll of economists

Sixty percent of the economists polled by CNBC-TV18 said the reverse repo rate will be hiked sometime during the financial year as it takes small steps towards policy normalisation. Forty percent expect a 25 basis point hike in reverse repo rate, and twenty percent expect a 50 basis point hike. Before that, RBI is expected to start draining excess liquidity, and seven out of 10 economists polled by CNBC-TV18 expect it to happen in the January-March quarter of the financial year.