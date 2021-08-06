RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 4 percent while maintaining its accommodative stance.
RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates | RBI retains projections for real GDP growth at 9.5% for FY22. Real GDP for FY23 is projected at 17.2%.
RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates | RBI Governor Das said that fiscal, monetary and sectoral policy needs to be structured in accomodative manner to aid growth. Domestic economic activity has started normalising post phase re-opening of the economy. The consumption, investment & external demand are all on path of regaining traction. Th external demand remained buoyant. Global commodity prices and financial market volatility are downside risk to economic activity.
RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates | RBI Governor Das said that CPI inflation surprised on upside in May. The aggregate demand is improving with weak underlying conditions. We need more steps to help in demand-supply balance in many sectors. We are in the midst of extra-ordinary situation arising out of pandemic.
RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates | RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that we continue to remain vigilant against the possibility of a third Covid wave.
RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates | MSF rate and bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25%, Reverse repo rate also kept unchnaged at 3.35%.
RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates | RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%, maintains accommodative stance.
Shanti Ekambaram, Group President, Consumer Banking at Kotak Mahindra Bank
While the expectation is for a status quo policy, in terms of interest rates and stance, what will be important to gauge is the Monetary Policy Committee’s assessment on the economy and hence, the path forward from here on. Among a host of factors, it is the durability and sustainability of India’s growth curve, in addition to inflation, that will drive its decision making.
The focus in the upcoming Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) August bi-monthly monetary policy review meet is not on interest rates. A roadmap for the inevitable policy normalisation is what the street will watch out for. With inflation remaining high, and uncertainty about a potential third wave of COVID-19 infections, all 10 economists polled by CNBC-TV18 said they do not expect any tinkering in the repurchase or repo rate (currently at 4 percent), which is the rate at which banks borrow from the central bank. The reverse repo rate — the rate at which banks park excess funds with RBI — is also expected to be left unchanged at 3.35 percent, according to the respondents.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking
All eyes are on the RBI monetary policy review outcome which is scheduled today. The decision of status quo on key rates is already priced in however their stance on inflation and commentary of growth will be in focus. We reiterate our view to focus on the selection of stocks as we’re seeing selective participation, largely led by the index majors and other heavyweights. Among the sectors, we suggest giving preference to banking, financials, metal and select IT counters for short term buying.
RBI may revise up its FY22 average CPI forecast, says a BofA report
A BofA Global Research report said: "We expect the RBI MPC to look through the transitory hump in inflation and stick with a unanimous dovish pause in the upcoming August 6 policy. The MPC is likely to revise up its FY22 average CPI inflation forecast slightly from the previous 5.1 per cent and flag potential upside risks."
PwC's Ranen Banerjee expects status quo too by MPC given similar global trends
Ranen Banerjee, Leader - Economic Advisory Services, PwC India said that given the status quo stance taken by the US FOMC as well as other major monetary authorities with the inflation being viewed as transitory, "we can expect a similar status quo announcement by the MPC too".
What exactly is policy normalisation?
Over the past year or so, the economy has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic. In order to support economic activity, which has been hard hit, RBI has been unusually generous with liquidity, keeping the daily surplus at Rs six trillion or more on average. It also kept its stance in ‘accommodative’ mode, which indicates that any rate hike is ruled out and cut policy rates sharply to bring them at historic lows.
RBI to hold repo rate, says Brickwork Ratings Govinda Rao
“We expect the RBI MPC to hold the repo rate at 4 percent and continue to be accommodating to support the nascent recovery, in the upcoming MPC. We also expect it to sound a cautionary note and emphasise the need to closely monitor the situation,” said M Govinda Rao, Chief Economic Advisor at Brickwork Ratings.
Reverse repo rate to be hiked later in the year, say CNBC-TV18 poll of economists
Sixty percent of the economists polled by CNBC-TV18 said the reverse repo rate will be hiked sometime during the financial year as it takes small steps towards policy normalisation. Forty percent expect a 25 basis point hike in reverse repo rate, and twenty percent expect a 50 basis point hike. Before that, RBI is expected to start draining excess liquidity, and seven out of 10 economists polled by CNBC-TV18 expect it to happen in the January-March quarter of the financial year.
A poll among 10 economists by CNBC-TV18 says no tinkering in repo rate today
With inflation remaining high, and uncertainty about a potential third wave of COVID-19 infections, all 10 economists polled by CNBC-TV18 said they do not expect any tinkering in the repurchase or repo rate (currently at 4 percent), which is the rate at which banks borrow from the central bank. The reverse repo rate — the rate at which banks park excess funds with RBI — is also expected to be left unchanged at 3.35 percent, according to the respondents.
Good morning readers and welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee's (MPC) bi-monthly August review meeting today. Our team of journalists will keep you updated on the latest updates and developments from the MPC decision today. For starters, the RBI is set to announce its decision on key interest rates in its bi-monthly monetary policy review on Friday at 10 am. While the chances of any revision in interest rates are less, the street is expecting a roadmap for the inevitable policy normalisation.