RBI Monetary Policy LIVE updates: Guv Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC decision on interest rates today

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE updates:

The Reserve Bank of India's six-member Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to announce the policy resolution on February 10. The panel began its three-day deliberations on Tuesday to decide the next monetary policy. The meeting was to start on Monday but it was postponed by a day in view of Maharashtra declaring public holiday on February 7 to mourn the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. The last MPC held in December 2021 had kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 percent and decided to continue with its accommodative stance against the backdrop of concerns over the emergence of the new coronavirus variant Omicron. The MPC has been tasked by the government to keep inflation in the range of 2-6 percent.