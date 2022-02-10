RBI Monetary Policy LIVE updates: Guv Shaktikanta Das to announce MPC decision on interest rates today

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE updates: The Reserve Bank of India's six-member Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to announce the policy resolution on February 10. The panel began its three-day deliberations on Tuesday to decide the next monetary policy. The meeting was to start on Monday but it was postponed by a day in view of Maharashtra declaring public holiday on February 7 to mourn the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Here are the live updates from the RBI monetary policy today:
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 200 pts, Nifty50 above 17,500 ahead of RBI policy statement
Indices start positive ahead of RBI February Monetary Policy statement.
Will RBI bite the bullet on key interest rates? Check what CNBC-TV18's poll of bankers suggests
On RBI policy, 70 percent of the bankers polled, feel govt borrowing is the biggest challenge for India's central bank. Also, most bankers expect Monetary Policy Committee to hike Reverse Repo Rate in today’s policy announcement
Challenging macro milieu that RBI may well shrug off
View: Final status quo RBI monetary policy review
ICRA's Chief Economist Aditi Nayar expects the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to hold rates and keep the policy stance unchanged in its February 2022 review, with the third wave preventing the growth recovery from attaining durability. However, with inflationary pressures remaining elevated, we believe that policy normalisation is around the corner. The Central Bank’s communication is likely to provide signals for the same, given that omicron-led uncertainty and the third wave have subsided relatively quickly with an expectedly modest impact on growth. READ MORE
RBI maintaining status quo will be 10th consecutive time since key interest rates remain unchanged
If the RBI maintains status quo in policy rate on Thursday, it would be the tenth consecutive time since the rate remains unchanged. The Central bank had last revised the policy rate on May 22, 2020, in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting interest rate to a historic low.
MPC likely to maintain status quo but may change policy stance to neutral
It is widely anticipated that the MPC is likely to maintain the status quo on the benchmark interest rate or repo rate. Experts, however, are of the opinion that the MPC may change the policy stance from ‘accommodative’ to ‘neutral’ and tinker with the reverse-repo rate as part of the liquidity normalisation process.
RBI MPC to announce policy decision today
