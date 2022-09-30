As street awaits RBI policy announcement, here's how rate sensitive stocks fared

By Hormaz Fatakia

Most interest rate-sensitive stocks are trading lower on Friday as the street awaits RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee's decision on interest rates.

Economists in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the central bank to announce a hike of 50 basis points in the repo rate — or the key rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks — on September 30.

Since May, the RBI has increased the repo rate three times. Over this period, the key policy rate has risen from 4 percent to 5.40 percent. Experts like Sanjeev Prasad of Kotak Institutional Equities believe that the central bank may have to raise rates faster than anticipated to combat the aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Most banking names, barring PSU banks, have opened lower ahead of the interest rate decision. Stocks like PNB gained 2 percent, while heavyweights like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are down between 0.6 percent to 1 percent

Among financial services names, Shriram Transport, HDFC Life, HDFC, and Muthoot Finance are trading 1 percent lower in the early minutes of trade.

Auto stocks along with real estate names are also declining between 1 to 2 percent.

Here's how the rate-sensitive stocks fared a day before the RBI announcements:

Banking

Stock Change (%) PNB 2.1 Bank of Baroda 0.5 Federal Bank 0.3 IDFC First Bank 0.2 Kotak Bank 0 SBI -0.1 AU Bank -0.2 IndusInd Bank -0.3 Axis Bank -0.3 ICICI Bank -0.6 Bandhan Bank -0.9 HDFC Bank -1

Financial Services

Stock Change (%) Piramal Enterprises 1.3 Bajaj Finserv 0.3 Bajaj Finance 0.3 SBI Card 0.1 SBI Life 0 HDFC AMC -0.2 Chola Finance -0.3 ICICI Lombard -0.4 PFC -0.5 REC -0.6 Muthoot Finance -1 HDFC Life -1 HDFC -1.3 Shriram Transport -1.4 ICICI Prudential -1.4

Auto

Stock Change (%) Bajaj Auto 0.1 Escorts 0 Hero Motocorp -0.2 Bosch -0.3 Eicher Motors -0.3 Maruti -0.3 MRF -0.4 Bharat Forge -0.5 Balkrishna Industries -0.6 M&M -0.6 Ashok Leyland -0.8 Sona Comstar -1.3 Tata Motors -1.6 TVS Motor -1.8

Real Estate

Stock Change (%) Prestige Estates -1.4 Sobha -0.8 DLF -0.2 Sunteck Realty -0.9 Godrej Properties 0.2 Oberoi Realty -0.8 IBREL -0.5 Brigade Enterprises -0.8 Phoenix Mills -0.2 Macrotech -2.3

