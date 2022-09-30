    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeconomy News

    As street awaits RBI policy announcement, here's how rate sensitive stocks fared

    As street awaits RBI policy announcement, here's how rate sensitive stocks fared

    As street awaits RBI policy announcement, here's how rate sensitive stocks fared
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Hormaz Fatakia   IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Most banking and realty stocks gained while financial services and auto stocks ended in the red ahead of the central bank's policy announcement.

    Most interest rate-sensitive stocks are trading lower on Friday as the street awaits RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee's decision on interest rates.
    Economists in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the central bank to announce a hike of 50 basis points in the repo rate — or the key rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks — on September 30.
    Since May, the RBI has increased the repo rate three times. Over this period, the key policy rate has risen from 4 percent to 5.40 percent. Experts like Sanjeev Prasad of Kotak Institutional Equities believe that the central bank may have to raise rates faster than anticipated to combat the aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.
    Also Read: RBI may announce fourth straight rate hike amid red-hot inflation — what to expect
    Most banking names, barring PSU banks, have opened lower ahead of the interest rate decision. Stocks like PNB gained 2 percent, while heavyweights like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are down between 0.6 percent to 1 percent
    Among financial services names, Shriram Transport, HDFC Life, HDFC, and Muthoot Finance are trading 1 percent lower in the early minutes of trade.
    Auto stocks along with real estate names are also declining between 1 to 2 percent.
    Here's how the rate-sensitive stocks fared a day before the RBI announcements:
    Banking
    StockChange (%)
    PNB2.1
    Bank of Baroda0.5
    Federal Bank0.3
    IDFC First Bank0.2
    Kotak Bank0
    SBI-0.1
    AU Bank-0.2
    IndusInd Bank-0.3
    Axis Bank-0.3
    ICICI Bank-0.6
    Bandhan Bank-0.9
    HDFC Bank-1
    Financial Services
    StockChange (%)
    Piramal Enterprises1.3
    Bajaj Finserv0.3
    Bajaj Finance0.3
    SBI Card0.1
    SBI Life0
    HDFC AMC-0.2
    Chola Finance-0.3
    ICICI Lombard-0.4
    PFC-0.5
    REC-0.6
    Muthoot Finance-1
    HDFC Life-1
    HDFC-1.3
    Shriram Transport-1.4
    ICICI Prudential-1.4
    Auto
    StockChange (%)
    Bajaj Auto0.1
    Escorts0
    Hero Motocorp-0.2
    Bosch-0.3
    Eicher Motors-0.3
    Maruti-0.3
    MRF-0.4
    Bharat Forge-0.5
    Balkrishna Industries-0.6
    M&M-0.6
    Ashok Leyland-0.8
    Sona Comstar-1.3
    Tata Motors-1.6
    TVS Motor-1.8
    Real Estate
    StockChange (%)
    Prestige Estates-1.4
    Sobha-0.8
    DLF-0.2
    Sunteck Realty-0.9
    Godrej Properties0.2
    Oberoi Realty-0.8
    IBREL-0.5
    Brigade Enterprises-0.8
    Phoenix Mills-0.2
    Macrotech-2.3
    Consumer Durables
    StockChange (%)
    Amber Enterprises-1.3
    Crompton-1.3
    Relaxo-1
    Havells-1.3
    Blue Star0.2
    Bata-0.2
    V-Guard-0.8
    Dixon Tech0.1
    Whirlpool-1.2
    TTK Prestige-0.2
    Voltas-1.5
    Orient Electric-1.1
    Rajesh Exports-0.3
    Titan0
    Kajaria-1.6
     
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    RBI Monetary Policy

    Previous Article

    RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Shaktikanta Das to make RBI policy announcements at 10 am

    Next Article

    Shaktikanta Das to announce RBI policy shortly — half of bankers expect change in stance to 'neutral'

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng