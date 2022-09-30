RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Shaktikanta Das to make RBI policy announcements at 10 am

Summary

RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will reveal at 10 am what's in store for the economy as he announces the outcome of three-day deliberations at the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). Economists in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the RBI to announce a hike in the repo rate — or the key interest rate at which it lends short-term funds to commercial banks. Shaktikanta Das's remarks on the state of the economy, the falling rupee, the geopolitical scenario and the money market will be tracked closely. The RBI has so far raised the repo rate by 140 basis points in three instalments since May, as central banks scramble to fight red-hot inflation. Economists in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the RBI to announce a 50-basis-point hike in the key lending rate today.