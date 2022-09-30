    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Shaktikanta Das to make RBI policy announcements at 10 am

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Summary

    RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will reveal at 10 am what's in store for the economy as he announces the outcome of three-day deliberations at the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). Economists in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the RBI to announce a hike in the repo rate — or the key interest rate at which it lends short-term funds to commercial banks. Shaktikanta Das's remarks on the state of the economy, the falling rupee, the geopolitical scenario and the money market will be tracked closely. The RBI has so far raised the repo rate by 140 basis points in three instalments since May, as central banks scramble to fight red-hot inflation. Economists in a CNBC-TV18 poll expect the RBI to announce a 50-basis-point hike in the key lending rate today. 

    Live Updates

    Extremely hawkish commentary has come from Fed and other central banks: Adrian Mowat
     
    Emerging equity markets strategist Adrian Mowat points out, in an interaction with CNBC-TV18, that Fed and other central banks have come up with extremely hawkish commentary, and monetary policy always has a lag effect.

    “The markets are quite unnerved by the Federal Reserve. I think a Fed that just talks about data is not doing its job properly. We all know that monetary policy has a lag. You, you should look at the data because it tells you where you are, but it doesn't tell you where you're going,” he adds. 

    Neutral stance may be interpreted as dovish: Kaushik Das

    In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Kaushik Das says he would be in favour of using the term 'calibrated tightening'. Inflation may be higher at 5.5 percent, he says. 

    As Street awaits RBI policy announcement, here's how rate sensitive stocks fare

    Most interest rate-sensitive stocks are trading lower as the Street awaits RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee's verdict on interest rates. (Read more)

    RBI policy comes amid sticky inflation, fears of slowdown and a falling rupee

    The RBI's scheduled policy review comes at a time when major central bankers face the Herculean task of controlling skyhigh consumer inflation but without causing a blow to economic growth. Major central banks are staring at warnings of a global recession from the IMF and the World Bank.

    Bankers expect no change in RBI's inflation projections today

    Half of the bankers polled by CNBC-TV18 expect Shaktikanta Das to announce a change in the MPC's stance to "neutral" from "withdrawal of accommodation" today. 

    Bankers expect 50-bps repo rate hike in today's policy

    All the bankers polled by CNBC-TV18 expect the RBI's MPC to announce a hike of 50 basis points in the repo rate in today’s policy. Nearly 40 percent of the bankers see the benchmark rate rising up to 6.5 percent in the current cycle of tightening.

    SGX Nifty futures suggest lower start ahead on Dalal Street

    Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — fell as much as 89 points or 0.5 percent to 16,723 ahead of the opening bell on Dalal Street. Typically, any unexpected moves in the key rates leads to wild moves in rate-sensitive spaces such as financial, auto, consumer goods and realty. 

    RBI may announce fourth straight rate hike at 10 am today amid red-hot inflation — here's what to expect

    Today's RBI policy announcements come at a time when central banks around the globe face the Herculean task of taming sticky consumer inflation without causing an economic slowdown. Economists expect the central bank's top brass — responsible for changes to key interest rates — to announce an increase in the repo rate today at 10 am.

    Economists, policymakers, investors and the general public will look out for RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das's post-policy remarks closely for the central bank's assessment of the state of the economy and clues on the future course of rate revisions. (Read more)

    Welcome to CNBC-TV18's Live RBI Policy Blog

    Good morning, readers! Welcome to CNBC-TV18's blog on the RBI policy announcements on September 30. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee — the central bank's rate-deciding panel — is all set to reveal what's in store for the economy at 10 am. 

    All eyes will be on Governor Shaktikanta Das's remarks on the economy, the rupee and global markets. Any changes in the RBI's projections on GDP and consumer inflation will be tracked closely. 

    We also get you instant reactions from our stellar lineup of TV guests, in-house editors, researchers and reporters.

    Have a great day ahead. Good luck!

