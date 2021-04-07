  • SENSEX
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: MPC holds repo rate at 4%, retains accomodative stance

Pranati Deva | Updated: April 07, 2021 10:04 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank held the repo rate at 4 percent in the April policy and retained its accommodative stance for as long as necessary amid rising inflation and elevated inflation. A CNBC-TV18 poll among ten economists showed all expected the MPC to hold fire in the April policy, keep the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent. 
