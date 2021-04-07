RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: MPC holds repo rate at 4%, retains accomodative stance

RBI to buy Rs 1 lakh crore of G-Sec under GSAP in Q1
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said that the secondary market G-Sec acquisition program for Rs 1 lakh crore will be put in place for Q1 of FY22, where the first purchase of Rs 25,000 crore will be done on April 15 under G-SAP. "RBI will commit to upfront buying of G-secs. It will ensure financial stability and G-sec stability from global uncertainty," Das said while keeping the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent.
RBI increases Centre's Ways and Means Advances by 46%
Reserve Bank will enhance the Ways and Means Advances (WMA) to Rs 47,010 crore, up 46 percent from the current limit of Rs 32,225 crore. WMAs are temporary advances given by the RBI to the government to tide over any mismatch in receipts and payments.
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Manufacturing firms optimistic on demand picking up in FY22
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Maximum end of day balance for payment banks doubled to Rs 2 lakh
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: RBI Guv says Asset Reconstruction Companies' potential is yet to be fully realised.
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: RBI Governor says
- RBI will commit upfront a specific amount of OMOs of securities
- RBI's endeavour is to ensure orderly evolution of the yield curve
- RBI will continue to do whatever it takes to preserve fin mkt stability
- Urge market participants to take heed of our actions
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Completion of central and state government borrowing of Rs 22 lakh crore at record low rate, says RBI Guv
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Announcing new Liquidity support of Rs 50,000 crore for fresh lending during 2021 to national fin institutions
- Rs 25,000 crore to NABARAD
- Rs 10,000 crore to NHB
- Rs 15,000 crore to SIDBI
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: RBI will support market with adequate liquidity via its various tool kits, Das says
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Governor says
- Focus should be on containing fresh infection spread and economic revival
- Prospects to FY22 have strengthened with vaccination programme
- Recent surge in COVID-19 infections has created uncertainty over economic growth recovery
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Vaccine distribution & its efficacy is key to global economic recovery.
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: CPI for FY22 seen at 5.1%
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: CPI for Q3 seen at 4.4% vs 4.3% earlier
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: CPI for Q1 and Q2 FY22 seen at 5.2 percent versus 5.2-5 percent earlier
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Real GDP growth for FY22 is retained at 10.5%
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Global growth is gradually recovering but remains uneven, says Governor
Other rates also unchanged
MSF rate unchanged at 4.25%
Bank rate unchanged at 4.25%
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Recent surge in COVID-19 cases must be closely watched, says RBI Governor
RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the MPC voted unanimously to keep the policy rates unchanged. The “accommodative” policy stance will continue for as long as necessary.
BREAKING NEWS: RBI holds repo rate at 4%
Expectations of Monetary Policy: Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Property Consultants
"With consumer inflation fluctuating and not yet stable, and the policy repo rate also having been substantially reduced by 115 basis points since February 2020, RBI may consider keeping the rates on hold. Its primary objective will be to monitor how inflation and the economic recovery pan out in the coming months amidst the rising Covid-19 cases in the country. India is witnessing a second wave with partial lockdowns being imposed across different states and cities."
"In such a scenario, the RBI will seek to maintain status quo rather than getting adventurous. Moreover, even while the real estate industry’s perennial hope is fixed on lower interest rates, the prevailing lowest-best home loan rates starting as low as 6.70% are enticing enough for homebuyers. As per ANAROCK Research, we saw significant housing sales in Q1 2021 (58,290 units) across the top 7 cities due to factors including lower home loan rates, developer discounts and stamp duty cuts in Maharashtra and Karnataka (affordable housing)."
Existing RBI Policy Rates
Repo Rate: 4%
Reverse Repo Rate: 3.35%
MSF Rate: 4.25%
Bank Rate: 4.25%
CRR: 3.50%
SLR: 18%
RBI monetary policy preview: Guidance to reflect cautious optimism
In the first policy review for FY22, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) is expected to keep benchmark rates unchanged accompanied by an accommodative bias. Developments since the February review—sticky inflation and an increase in COVID cases—are likely to influence the policy guidance. In terms of forecasts, the average inflation forecast for January-March 21 might be lowered to 4.7-4.9 percent from 5.2 percent estimated at the last review, whilst the rest of the path is maintained. We don’t expect any change in the FY22 forecast at 10.5 percent, with our forecast also in line with the central bank’s. For the upcoming monetary policy report, oil assumptions will need to be raised in light of the recent gains. More here