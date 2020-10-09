RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: GDP to decline by 9.5% for FY21; MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: MPC to announce policy decision at 10 am

Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the RBI Monetary Policy decision today. The newly-constituted Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank, will come out with its monetary policy review on Friday at 10 am. The RBI MPC began its three-day deliberations on Wednesday, amid expectations that the central bank will maintain the status quo on the benchmark lending rates in view of hardening inflation. The meeting of the six-member MPC, earlier slated for September 29 to October 1, was rescheduled as the appointment of independent members was delayed. The government has now appointed three eminent economists Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma and Shashanka Bhide as members of the MPC headed by the RBI Governor.