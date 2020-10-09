RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: GDP to decline by 9.5% for FY21; MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: RBI will maintain comfortable liquidity conditions in the market
Here are the salient points from RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' briefing on MPC decision:
RBI will maintain comfortable liquidity conditions in the market
Size of auction will be increased to Rs 20,000 cr per auction
RBI ready to conduct mkt ops to mitigate pressure from higher govt borrowing
Headline inflation persisting above upper band of RBI's tolerance tgt
Aggregate demand remains subdued
MPC has decided to look through current inflation 'hump' as transient
Propose to announce on tap TLTRO
With tenors of 3 years, total amount of Rs1 lakh cr at floating rate linked to policy rate
Held to Maturity: 22% of NDTL, limit is extended upto March 22
GDP growth may turn positive by Q4FY21
- Inflation would ease closer to target by Q4FY21.
- Forward-looking biz expectations are optimistic.
- PMI for Sep rose to 56.9; highest since Jan 2012.
- Services PMI at 49.8 showing improvement over august.
- GDP growth may turn positive by Q4FY21.
Mood shifting from fear and despair to hope, says Gov Das
Rural economy looks resilient. Food grain production set to cross another record in FY21; Migrant labour is return to work in urban areas. Online commerce is booming, people are getting back to offices. Mood shifting from fear and despair to hope
GDP to decline by 9.5% for FY21, says Gov Shaktikanta Das
There is a turn in eco print which indicates we can dream of a brighter tomorrow. Global eco activity has rebounded in Q3, albeit unevenly. Global financial conditions continue to remain benign. Deep contraction of Q1 FY21 are behind us. India can renew its tryst with pre-covid Growth trajectory.
Repo rate unchanged at 4%; stance kept 'accommodative'
Addressing on the bi-monthly MPC, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the MPC has voted unanimously to leave repo rate unchanged at 4%, stance also kept "accommodative" for as long as needed, to support growth. Continue Reading
Governor Shaktikanta Das begins briefing on the policy decision
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das begins press conference sharing the details on the Monetary Policy Committee decisions.
Here are the key lending rates as of today
Repo Rate: 4%
Reverse Repo Rate: 3.35%
Marginal Standing Facility Rate (MSF): 4.25%
Bank Rate: 4.25%
MPC should cut rates if it thinks inflation is temporary
The new-look Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will announce its first rate decision at 10 am today after concluding its meeting. But while most economists expect the MPC to stand pat, JPMorgan's Head of Emerging Markets Economic Research says the committee should cut rates if the RBI believes the current spike in inflation is temporary
. "Every country has seen a temporary rise in inflation," Aziz said, adding that real rates are too high in India to support growth.
Sensex opens higher, Nifty above 11,850 ahead of RBI policy decision
Indian indices opened higher on Friday ahead of the RBI policy decision due later today. Most economists expect a status quo on repo rates from the MPC given the inflation pressures. A majority of the 10 economists polled by CNBC-TV18 also said the central bank would have to put a figure to its growth outlook in the October policy. The sentiment was also bullish led by a positive trend in global peers. READ MORE
No rate cut, but revamped RBI MPC may give a GDP forecast for FY21 on Oct 9, says CNBC-TV18 poll
The revamped Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may at last release a GDP forecast for the fiscal, which the apex bank has refrained from giving since the outbreak of the pandemic. A majority of the 10 economists polled by CNBC-TV18 said the central bank would have to put a figure to its growth outlook in the October policy. “For the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP growth is also estimated to be negative,” Governor Shaktikanta Das had said during the past policy announcement on August 6. Fifty percent of the respondents believe RBI will forecast an 8 to 10 percent contraction in GDP for FY21, while 20 percent believe the central bank may project a steeper contraction. Continue reading
MPC to announce policy decision at 10 am
Welcome to CNBC-TV18.com's live coverage of the RBI Monetary Policy decision today. The newly-constituted Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank, will come out with its monetary policy review on Friday at 10 am. The RBI MPC began its three-day deliberations on Wednesday, amid expectations that the central bank will maintain the status quo on the benchmark lending rates in view of hardening inflation. The meeting of the six-member MPC, earlier slated for September 29 to October 1, was rescheduled as the appointment of independent members was delayed. The government has now appointed three eminent economists Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma and Shashanka Bhide as members of the MPC headed by the RBI Governor.