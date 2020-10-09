  • SENSEX
RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: GDP to decline by 9.5% for FY21; MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%

Ajay Vaishnav | Published: October 09, 2020 10:29 AM IST

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Maintaining the status quo for the second time in a row, the Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 percent but maintained an accommodative stance, implying more rate cuts in the future if the need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 crisis. The benchmark repurchase (repo) rate has been left unchanged at 4 percent, Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the decisions taken by the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

