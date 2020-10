RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: GDP to decline by 9.5% for FY21; MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: No rate cut, but revamped RBI MPC may give a GDP forecast for FY21 on Oct 9, says CNBC-TV18 poll

The revamped Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may at last release a GDP forecast for the fiscal, which the apex bank has refrained from giving since the outbreak of the pandemic. A majority of the 10 economists polled by CNBC-TV18 said the central bank would have to put a figure to its growth outlook in the October policy. “For the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP growth is also estimated to be negative,” Governor Shaktikanta Das had said during the past policy announcement on August 6. Fifty percent of the respondents believe RBI will forecast an 8 to 10 percent contraction in GDP for FY21, while 20 percent believe the central bank may project a steeper contraction. Continue reading