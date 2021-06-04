RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Central Bank likely to leave rates unchanged

RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India is expected to leave rates unchanged for the sixth consecutive policy amid uncertainty about the economic fallout of the second COVID-19 wave. The second wave of COVID has hit the nascent economic recovery, which was quite uneven, to begin with, and hence analysts expect policymakers to lower growth projections for FY22. Therefore, supporting growth is likely to remain policy priority.

RBI policy preview: With likely status quo on rates The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India is expected to leave rates unchanged for the sixth consecutive policy amid uncertainty about the economic fallout of the second COVID-19 wave. A poll conducted among 10 economists from India's top banks and brokerages showed that the MPC will hold the repurchase or repo rate at 4 percent in the June policy. Repo rate is the rate at which the banks borrow money from the Reserve Bank. The MPC is also expected to leave the reverse repo rate, or the rate at which RBI borrows from banks, unchanged at 3.35 percent, the poll showed. Welcome to RBI Monetary Policy Live Blog Good morning, readers! I am Pranati Deva and welcome to our RBI policy blog, where we provide rolling live coverage of the RBI monetary policy briefing and the Governor's speech. We will also get you instant reactions and guests from our stellar lineup of TV guests and in-house editors, researchers, and reporters.