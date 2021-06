RBI Monetary Policy Live Updates: Central Bank likely to leave rates unchanged

RBI policy preview: With likely status quo on rates

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India is expected to leave rates unchanged for the sixth consecutive policy amid uncertainty about the economic fallout of the second COVID-19 wave. A poll conducted among 10 economists from India's top banks and brokerages showed that the MPC will hold the repurchase or repo rate at 4 percent in the June policy. Repo rate is the rate at which the banks borrow money from the Reserve Bank. The MPC is also expected to leave the reverse repo rate, or the rate at which RBI borrows from banks, unchanged at 3.35 percent, the poll showed.