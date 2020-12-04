RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: FY21 GDP growth projected at-7.5%, repo rate unchanged at 4%

RBI tells commercial and co-op banks not to declare dividend for FY21
Commercial Banks will not give out dividends this year and retain all the profits, the governor said.
RBI Governor says:
> Will continue to respond to global spillovers with our liquidity management tools
> Will use instruments available at appropriate time as needed
> Our primary objective is to ensure financial stability is maintained
RBI Governor on growth:
> Project real GDP growth for FY21 at -7.5 percent vs -9.5 percent projected earlier
> Q3 growth seen at 0.1 percent; Q4 at 0.7 percent
> Business sentiment of manufacturing firms is gradually improving
> Private investment is still slack; capacity utilisation has not fully recovered
RBI Governor on Bond Markets:
> Corporate bond spreads have narrowed to pre-covid levels
> Overall bond market conditions have evolved in an orderly manner
> Bond issuances have strengthened for those with strong credit ratings
> Debt management operations, monetary operations and market operationss are in harmony
> RBI stands ready to undertake further measures as necessary to ensure easy market conditions
RBI Governor says:
> Near term financial stability risks have been contained
> Going forward endeavour to quickly recoup output losses
> RBI's role as debt manager and banker to govt was tested to the hilt in 2020
RBI Governor on Inflation:
> Project CPI inflation at 6.8 percent in Q3 FY21, 5.8 percent for Q4FY21, 5.2-4.6 percent in H1 FY22 with risks broadly balanced
> MPC of view that inflation is likely to remain elevated
> Outlook for inflation has turned adverse
> Expect some relief in CPI inflation in the winter months
> Signs of recovery are far from being broad-based; need policy support
> Further efforts necessary to mitigate inflationary pressures
> Proactive supply management can reduce food prices
RBI Governor Says:
> MPC votes unanimously to hold repo rates at 4 percent
> Reverse report rate remain unchanged at 3.35
RBI MAINTAINS ACCOMMODATIVE STANCE FOR THIS YEAR AND NEXT
Markets rise ahead of RBI Policy Meet
Indian benchmark equity indices were trading half a percent higher with Nifty above 13,200 level ahead of the fifth bi-monthly monetary policy of the Reserve Bank of India for FY21. The Sensex was trading at 44,888.44, up 255.79 points or 0.57 percent while Nifty gained 67.15 points or 0.51 percent to 13,201.05. Gains in the market were largely led by metals, auto and banking stocks. Analysts expect the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI to hold rates as persistent high inflation and a lower-than-expected contraction of the economy leave no headroom for a rate cut.
Economic recovery stronger than expected, need to be watchful of demand sustainability: RBI Guv
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das last week said that the country’s economy has recovered stronger than expected from the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is a need to be watchful of demand sustainability after the end of festivities. Speaking at the annual day event of Foreign Exchange Dealers’ Association of India (FEDAI), Das said there are downside risks to growth across the world and also in India. After witnessing a sharp contraction in the economy by 23.9 percent in Q1 and a multi-speed normalisation of activity in Q2, the Indian economy has exhibited stronger than expected pick-up in momentum of recovery, Das added. More here
Here are the key lending rates as of today
Repo Rate: 4%
Reverse Repo Rate: 3.35%
Marginal Standing Facility Rate (MSF): 4.25%
Bank Rate: 4.25%
Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR): 3%
Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR): 18%
RBI MPC may give a GDP forecast for FY21 on Oct 9, says CNBC-TV18 poll
India’s GDP contracted by a lower than expected rate of 7.5 percent in the second quarter, better than RBI’s own assessment of an 8.6 percent contraction. This was a notable improvement from the 24 percent crash in the first quarter. A majority of respondents to CNBC-TV18’s poll expect RBI to revise its GDP forecast for the fiscal from -9.5 percent to -7 to -9 percent in this policy, given the better than expected news on the macro front.
RBI monetary policy decision today: CNBC Poll expects no rate cut
A CNBC-TV18 poll conducted among 20 economists showed that none of the respondents expected a repo rate cut from RBI in the December policy. The repo rate, currently at a historic low of 4 percent, is expected to be left unchanged. Most economists CNBC-TV18 polled are not penciling in any cuts in this entire financial year, and expect rates to be cut only after March. Half the respondents expect up to 25 basis point reduction in repo rate over a 12 month period, and 45 percent expect a status quo, meaning no cut or hike over the next year.
