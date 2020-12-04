Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50

live now

Last Update 4 minutes ago
auto refresh

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: FY21 GDP growth projected at-7.5%, repo rate unchanged at 4%

Pranati Deva | Published: December 04, 2020 10:21 AM IST

event highlights

RBI Monetary Policy LIVE: The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and maintained an 'accommodative' stance. The RBI MPC began its three-day deliberations on Wednesday. It maintained the status quo on the benchmark lending rates in view of persistently high inflation and a lower-than-expected contraction of the economy.

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement