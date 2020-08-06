RBI Monetary Policy: Inflation to stay high this quarter; may ease Q3 onwards

The Monetary Policy Committee has warned that food prices could rise in the near term, because of problems in the supply chain as a fall out of the COVID pandemic. It also expects overall inflation to stay high near term because of costly petrol and diesel prices.

"A more favourable food inflation outlook may emerge as the bumper rabi harvest eases prices of cereals, especially if open market sales and public distribution offtake are expanded on the back of significantly higher procurement. Nonetheless, upside risks to food prices remain," the MPC document said.

Vegetable prices have stayed high and this could persist unless supplies return to normal, the MPC said. It also expects prices of meat and poultry products to stay high, and thus become a key source of food inflation.

High taxes on petroleum products has resulted in increased diesel and petrol prices and this could drive up prices for goods and services across the board, the MPC cautioned.

"Taking into consideration all these factors, the MPC expects headline inflation to remain elevated in Q2:2020-21, but likely to ease in H2:2020-21, aided by favourable base effects," the document said.

On its outlook for growth, the MPC said the recovery of the rural economy was expected to be robust, because of the progress in kharif sowing. Manufacturing firms expected domestic demand to recover gradually from this quarter onwards and to sustain till April-June 2021.

However, consumer confidence turned more pessimistic in July compared to the preceding RBI survey. External demand is expected to remain anaemic under the weight of the global recession and contraction in global trade, teh MPC said.

"Taking into consideration the above factors, real GDP growth in the first half of the year is estimated to remain in the contraction zone. For the year 2020-21 as a whole, real GDP growth is also estimated to be negative," the MPC said.