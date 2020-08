The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee has announced key decisions. Here are the highlights:

Repo rate unchanged at 4%

Reverse repo rates unchanged at 3.35%

Accommodative stance maintained

Allows one-time restructuring of corporate loans

LTV ratio for gold loans relaxed to 90% from 75%

Introduces mechanism of Positive Pay for all cheques of value Rs 50,000 and above

Additional speical liquidity facility of Rs 10,000 crore to be provided to NABARD & NHB

Ratio of forex reserves to external debt has increased from 76% to 85.5%

Forex reserves rose by USD 56.8 billion in FY21 so far from April to July

Forex reserves now stand at USD 534.6 bn or 13.4 months of importOn inflation MPC expects headline inflation to remain elevated in Q2FY21 MPC expects headline inflation to ease in the second half of FY Inflation pressures evident across all sub-groups More favourable food inflation may emerge on bumper rabi crop High pump prices of fuel could impart cost pressure Inflation base effect favourable in H2 External demand expected to remain anaemic due to pandemic