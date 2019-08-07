RBI Monetary Policy: Here's what the MPC said on inflation, growth and policies

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) cut key repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.40 percent on Wednesday while its stance was retained at 'accommodative'.

This is RBI governor Shaktikanta Das' fourth straight rate cut since he took office in December 2018. The MPC has changed its stance twice in the past four policies.

In February 2019, the MPC cut interest rates by 25 basis points and changed stance to 'neutral' from 'calibrated tightening'. The stance remained unchanged in April policy, but in June, the committee changed stance to 'accommodative' from 'neutral' while revising the country's GDP growth rate to 7 percent from 7.2 percent.



Uptick in food inflation may be sustained by price pressures in vegetables and pulses



Uneven spatial and temporal distribution of monsoon could exert some upward pressure on food items



Crude oil prices may likely remain volatile due to geo-political tensions in the Middle-East



Outlook for CPI inflation excluding food and fuel remains soft



Manufacturing firms expect output prices to ease in Q2One year ahead inflation expectations of households polled by RBI have moderated



MPC notes inflation projected to remain within target for next 12 months





High frequency indicators suggest weakening of both domestic & external demand conditions



Impact of monetary policy easing since Feb 2019 expected to support economic activity going forward



Base effects will turn favourable in H2 of FY20Domestic activity continues to be weak since last policy



Global slowdown and escalating trade tensions posing downside risks to growth



Private consumption, investment activity remain sluggish

