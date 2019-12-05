Economy
RBI monetary policy: Governor Shaktikanta Das says visible 'signs of resilience' in economy since October meeting
Updated : December 05, 2019 02:15 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its last bi-monthly monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday has maintained the key repo rate at 5.15 percent while keeping its policy stance as "accommodative."
Elaborating upon the decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, Das said that there have been "signs of resilience" in the economy since October—when the MPC cut the repo rate by 25 basis points—while inflation has been benign.
