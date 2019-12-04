RBI monetary policy: GDP growth to be RBI’s top priority in the December monetary policy, say economists

As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is set to announce its fifth bi-monthly monetary policy on December 5, economists in CNBC-TV18's Citizens' Monetary Policy Committee believe propelling GDP growth will be the top priority of the central bank.

Nine out of the ten economists polled by CNBC-TV18 said that they expect a quarter of a percentage point cut in the repo or repurchase rate, which will bring it down to 4.90 percent from 5.15 percent currently. Only one economist said that the MPC may cut the repo rate by 15 basis points. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point.

India’s growth rate slowed down to 4.5 percent in the September quarter, hitting a six-year low on the back of weak consumer demand and slowing manufacturing activity. Economists believe that the flagging growth would drive the MPC to go for yet another cut, despite the consumer price inflation breaching the sacrosanct 4 percent target for the first time since July 2018.

“The entire GDP data in Q2 has been driven by the government without which the number drops to 2.8 percent. So given the conditions, the RBI will be fairly clear in the policy that the growth is its first priority,” said Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser at State Bank of India.

Ghosh also pointed out 82 percent decline in the April to October in overall credit growth over the last year.

Sonal Varma, Chief Economist, India and Asia ex-Japan, Nomura said that the demand is very weak for both investment and for private consumption.

“In terms of the future trajectory, other than the global reasons for India’s economic slowdown, clearly, credit conditions being tight have been one of the reasons for this deceleration. Our view is that the underlying credit issues have still not been resolved and therefore Q3 is unlikely to be significantly better than Q2 numbers,” Varma said.

“We are staring at potentially a growth number below 5 percent and may see growth downgrades not just for FY20 but also for FY21 and a fairly prolonged period of output gap staying negative,” she added.

However, Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist India, Citi Bank hoped for some monetary and fiscal stimulus that may lead to an improvement in GDP growth in FY21.

"I don’t think the FY21 growth will be cut as much as the FY20 growth. There will be always that hope that stimulus that has been taken both from the monetary side as well as from the fiscal side will walk through the system over the next few quarters and that will probably make the growth numbers look somewhat better,” he said.