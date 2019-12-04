#RBIMonetaryPolicy#GDP#Maharashtra
RBI monetary policy: GDP growth to be RBI’s top priority in the December monetary policy, say economists

Updated : December 04, 2019 02:47 PM IST

Nine out of the ten economists polled by CNBC-TV18 said that they expect a quarter of a percentage point cut in the repo rate.
India’s growth rate slowed down to 4.5 percent in the September quarter, hitting a six-year low.
Economists believe that the flagging growth would drive the MPC to go for yet another cut, despite the consumer price inflation breaching the 4 percent target for the first time since July 2018.
