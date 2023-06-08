RBI Monetary Policy: GDP growth estimate for FY24 unchanged at 6.50%

RBI ups Q1 GDP forecast, cuts Q2, Q3,Q4 GDP forecasts.

RBI has maintained the real GDP forecast as estimated earlier in April at 6.5 percent on the back of higher Rabi crop output, moderating commodity prices, monsoon trajectory and the government's plan of higher capital expenditure.

Additionally the FY24 GDP projections for the second half of the year have been lowered marginally, while for the first half it has been raised from earlier projections.

In the MPC briefing Das mentioned that the risks for GDP are evenly balanced He added that the real GDP 2022-2023 turned out stronger that expected. In FY24 Domestic demand conditions reman supportive of growth, urban demand remains resilient and r ural demand is on a revival path. Further h igher rabi crop production, monsoon and trajectory and favorable conditions for the capex cycle to gain momentum growth estimates look strong.

