RBI ups Q1 GDP forecast, cuts Q2, Q3,Q4 GDP forecasts.

After Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) monetary policy (MPC) meeting, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the policy decisions on June 8.

RBI has maintained the real GDP forecast as estimated earlier in April at 6.5 percent on the back of higher Rabi crop output, moderating commodity prices, monsoon trajectory and the government's plan of higher capital expenditure.