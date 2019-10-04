RBI Monetary Policy: FY20 GDP forecast cut to 6.1%

With economic activity showing signs of sluggishness, the Reserve Bank of India has cut the FY20 GDP forecast to 6.1 percent versus 6.9 percent earlier. The MPC has said that it will continue with an "accomodative" stance to revive growth.

Speaking on the slowdown in growth, RBI Governor, Shaktikanta Das said, “The slump in real GDP growth in the second quarter has been followed by weaker demand… Indicators of rural and urban demand continue to slow down.”

The fourth bi-monthly monetary policy statement by the RBI says that on the domestic front, growth in GDP slumped to 5.0 percent in the first quarter of this fiscal, extending a sequential deceleration to the fifth consecutive quarter. Of its constituents, private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) slowed down to an 18-quarter low. Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF) improved marginally on a sequential basis but remained muted as in the preceding quarter. Government final consumption expenditure (GFCE) cushioned the overall loss of momentum to some extent.