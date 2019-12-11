RBI Monetary Policy: February rate cut on a knife's edge
Updated : December 11, 2019 03:04 PM IST
With economic growth at its weakest in over six years, 49 percent of economists, 33 of 67, in a snap poll taken after the Monetary Policy Committee's decision, predicted that would be a temporary pause and another cut would come in February.
A firm majority, over 80 percent economists said the RBI will cut rates by end-June, with the median forecast for a 25-basis point trim to 4.90 percent, and then stay on the sidelines for the rest of the year.
