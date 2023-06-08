The Reserve Bank of India's decision to keep interest rates unchanged falls in line with market expectations and reflects a cautious approach to balancing inflation and economic growth. While economists and industry experts have varying perspectives on the announcement, it is clear that the RBI is closely monitoring the evolving economic landscape to make informed policy decisions in the future.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced its decision to keep the repo rate, the lending rate, unchanged at 6.5 percent. This aligns with the expectations of market watchers and economists, reflecting the consensus view. The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) made this decision, which was widely anticipated and mirrored the predictions of a CNBC-TV18 poll.

Alongside the repo rate, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate will also remain steady at 6.25 percent, and there will be no changes to the marginal standing facility (MSF) and bank rates.

The unanimous decision by the MPC to maintain the current interest rates demonstrates the committee's commitment to managing inflation within the desired target while prioritising economic growth. However, there was a 5:1 majority vote in favor of withdrawing accommodation, indicating a cautious approach towards potential future policy adjustments.

Following the governor's statement, key economists and industry experts shared their insights on the decision. Kaushik Das, Chief Economist at Deutsche Bank, expressed that the RBI's decision was in line with expectations. He noted that even if inflation could be mathematically reduced to 5 percent, the central bank would likely be cautious and make only a small adjustment, which is exactly what has happened.

“It's along expected lines, whatever we expected, happened,” he said.

Abheek Barua, Chief Economist at HDFC Bank, described the RBI's announcement as an objective assessment with a hint of dovishness. He mentioned that those who were expecting a change in stance, which was not the majority, might have found it slightly disappointing.

Ashwini Kumar Tewari, MD-Risk Compliance and SARG at SBI, emphasized that the RBI's indication that the peak cycle has been reached means that banks are unlikely to increase loan rates. He stated that banks will stay the course, and any natural increases will be linked to the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR).

“In terms of general pickup of loan rates, I don't think there'll be any increases by the banks, because the Reserve Bank is clearly indicating that the status quo or peak cycle has been reached,” he said.

Amandeep Chopra, Group President and Head-Fixed Income at UTI MF, commented on the expected rate front, stating that there were no surprises in the policy announcements. However, he noted a slight tilt of hawkishness in some of the additional comments made by the Governor.

Chopra highlighted the uncertainty surrounding the future inflation trajectory, despite the comfort drawn from the 5 percent inflation forecast. He pointed out the risks emphasized by the Governor and the references to global experiences in countries like Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, which indicate an uncertain future path for monetary policy.

Ajay Srivastava , CEO of Dimensions Corporate Finance Services believes that it will be a pro-growth period moving forward. He emphasized that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has injected liquidity into the system, placing inflation concerns on the back burner.

