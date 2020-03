Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, Shaktikanta Das announced some big bang liquidity measures to shield the economy from COVID-19 impact.

First, earlier 4 percent of all the deposits had to be kept idle as cash reserve ratio (CRR) but now instead of 4 percent, the banks have to keep 3 percent of the total deposits. That 1 percent would amount to Rs 1.37 lakh crore. So, that money would immediately be available to all the banks.

Second, what is borrowed from the RBI at overnight basis is called repo borrowing. The banks can borrow over and above the repo, but there is a limit. For repo, you can only buy with the collateral. Over and above the collateral what you are allowed to borrow is called marginal standby facility (MSF). Over there, another Rs 1.37 lakh crore is available.

Third, the RBI also has deferred all interest payments by 3 months. The entire period has been pushed back. So, for instance, if your period of loan was ending in June of 2025, it will end in September of 2025. It is not a waiver but you get a holiday and you can pay it later. This will be a big relief for corporate borrowers as they will not be making any revenues.