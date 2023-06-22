Monetary policy 'dangerously close' to damaging the economy: Jayanth Varma in MPC minutes

4 Min Read
RBI MPC member Jayanth R Varma, who has expressed his reservations on the continuation of the policy stance in the June 6-8 meeting, pointed out that 'with every successive meeting, the policy stance is becoming more and more disconnected from reality'
The monetary policy is 'dangerously close' to levels at which it can inflict significant damage to the economy, said Professor Jayanth R Varma in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) minutes released on Thursday, June 22. Varma highlighted that "based on the forecast inflation for 5.1 percent for 2023-24, the real repo rate is now almost 1½ percent.” “Despite this, the majority of the MPC wishes to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation whatever that phrase might mean,” Varma said.
Continuing to criticise the continuation of policy stance, Varma said, "Turning to the stance, I find that with every successive meeting, this stance is becoming more and more disconnected from reality. Based on the forecast inflation for 5.1 percent for 2023-24, the real repo rate is now almost 1.5 percent. (The real short-term rate could well be above that level since in recent weeks, many money market rates have often drifted towards the MSF rate of 6.75 percent)."