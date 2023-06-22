Monetary policy 'dangerously close' to damaging the economy: Jayanth Varma in MPC minutes

The monetary policy is 'dangerously close' to levels at which it can inflict significant damage to the economy, said Professor Jayanth R Varma in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) minutes released on Thursday, June 22. Varma highlighted that "based on the forecast inflation for 5.1 percent for 2023-24, the real repo rate is now almost 1½ percent.” “Despite this, the majority of the MPC wishes to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation whatever that phrase might mean,” Varma said.