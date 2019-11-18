RBI Monetary Policy: BofAML believes more rate cuts coming. Here's why

Bank of America Merill Lynch (BofAML) is of the view that the MPC will still cut 40 bps more in FY20.
RBI MPC should still cut 25 bps on Dec 5 and 15 bps in February to support growth, said the investment bank in a report.
BofAML tracks November CPI at 5 percent and inflation between November 2019-February 2020 at 4.7 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more