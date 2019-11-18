#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
RBI Monetary Policy: BofAML believes more rate cuts coming. Here's why

Updated : November 18, 2019 01:41 PM IST

Bank of America Merill Lynch (BofAML) is of the view that the MPC will still cut 40 bps more in FY20.
RBI MPC should still cut 25 bps on Dec 5 and 15 bps in February to support growth, said the investment bank in a report.
BofAML tracks November CPI at 5 percent and inflation between November 2019-February 2020 at 4.7 percent.
