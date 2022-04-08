The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday revised India's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate to 7.2 percent from February's 7.8 percent for FY23. In a press briefing on the MPC decision, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that escalating geopolitical tensions have cast expectations to be lower on GDP growth.

“According to the second advance estimates released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on February 28th, the real GDP rose by 8.9 percent in 2021-22. Private consumption and fixed investment key drivers of the domestic demand, however remain subdued with these two components being only 1.2 percent and 2 percent respectively above their pre-pandemic levels. On the supply side, contact intensive services still trail the 2019-20 level; nevertheless the Indian economy is steadily reviving from its pandemic induced contraction,” Governor Das said in his briefing.

He further added, “The real GDP growth for the year 2022-23, the current financial year, is now projected at 7.2 percent with Q1 22-23 at 16.2 percent, Q2 at 6.2 percent, Q3 at 4.1 percent and Q4 at 4 percent assuming crude oil that is Indian basket at USD 100 per bbl during the year 2022-23.”

The MPC also revised the Q1FY23 GDP to 16.2 percent from the previous estimate of 17.2 percent in February MPC meet. Likewise, the Q2FY23 GDP has been revised to 6.2 percent from the previous 7 percent, while the Q3FY23 GDP has been pegged at 4.1 percent from February's estimate of 4.3 percent. The Q4FY23 GDP rate is now pegged at 4.1 percent from an earlier February projection of 4.5 percent.

For the 11th time in a row the MPC headed by Governor Das kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 percent and decided to continue with its accommodative stance despite rising inflation. RBI had last revised its policy repo rate or the short-term lending rate on May 22, 2020 in an off-policy cycle to perk up demand by cutting the interest rate to a historic low.

MPC has decided to keep benchmark repurchase (repo) rate at 4 percent, Das said while announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy review.

Consequently, the reverse repo rate will continue to earn 3.35 percent interest for banks for their deposits kept with RBI. This is the first MPC meeting of the current financial year.

Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday projected a seven percent collective growth for South Asian economies in 2022 with the subregion's largest economy India growing by 7.5 percent in the current fiscal year before picking up to eight percent the next year.

Releasing its flagship Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2022, the Manila-based multi-lateral funding agency said the growth in South Asia is projected to slow to seven percent in 2022, before picking up to 7.4 percent in 2023.

The subregion's growth dynamics are largely driven by India and Pakistan.

"South Asian economies are expected to expand collectively by seven percent in 2022 and 7.4 percent in 2023, with India — the sub-regions largest economy — expected to grow by 7.5 percent this fiscal year (FY23) and eight percent next fiscal year (FY24)," the agency's ADO report said.