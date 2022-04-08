The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday revised India's real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate to 7.2 percent from February's 7.8 percent for FY23. In a press briefing on the MPC decision, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that escalating geopolitical tensions have cast expectations to be lower on GDP growth.

The MPC also revised the Q1FY23 GDP to 16.2 percent from the previous estimate of 17.2 percent in February MPC meet. Likewise, the Q2FY23 GDP has been revised to 6.2 percent from the previous 7 percent, while the Q3FY23 GDP has been pegged at 4.1 percent from February's estimate of 4.3 percent. The Q4FY23 GDP rate is now pegged at 4.1 percent from an earlier February projection of 4.5 percent.

The MPC also voted unanimously to keep repo rate unchanged at 4 percent, while increasing the reverse repo rate by 40 basis points to 3.75 percent. The repo rate is the rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks, while the reverse repo rate is the rate at which it borrows funds from banks.

Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday projected a seven percent collective growth for South Asian economies in 2022 with the subregion's largest economy India growing by 7.5 percent in the current fiscal year before picking up to eight percent the next year.

Releasing its flagship Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2022, the Manila-based multi-lateral funding agency said the growth in South Asia is projected to slow to seven percent in 2022, before picking up to 7.4 percent in 2023.

The subregion's growth dynamics are largely driven by India and Pakistan.

"South Asian economies are expected to expand collectively by seven percent in 2022 and 7.4 percent in 2023, with India — the sub-regions largest economy — expected to grow by 7.5 percent this fiscal year (FY23) and eight percent next fiscal year (FY24)," the agency's ADO report said.