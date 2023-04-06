Explained: Here's why the RBI rate hike pause is after 290 and not 250 bps

Even though the RBI increased the policy repo rate cumulatively by 250 bps, starting May 2022, it was preceded by the introduction of the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) at a rate 40 bps higher than the fixed rate reverse repo. Thus, the effective rate hike since April last year has been 290 bps.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate in May 2022, for the first time in four years, and continued with the same during its next six policies — till February 2023. On Thursday, April 6, 2023, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent, which in total is a hike of 250 basis points in this cycle. However, the RBI governor in his policy speech mentioned that this pause has come in after a total hike of 290 basis points and not 250 bps.

The reason for the same is that even though the RBI increased the policy repo rate cumulatively by 250 bps, starting May 2022, it was preceded by the introduction of the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) at a rate 40 bps higher than the fixed rate reverse repo. Thus, the effective rate hike since April last year has been 290 bps.

Since banks had a lot of excess liquidity at the time, parking excess money with RBI became 40 bps costlier with the introduction of SDF as the floor. This, in effect, meant a rate increase, without RBI actually having to tinker with the policy repo rate.

In April 2022, the RBI introduced the SDF to control inflation and reduce excess liquidity in the banking system. This additional tool for absorbing liquidity replaced the fixed rate reverse repo (FRRR) as the floor of the liquidity adjustment facility corridor.

The SDF is a collateral-free liquidity absorption mechanism that enables the RBI to take liquidity (deposits) from commercial banks without having to compensate them with government securities. It allows banks to deposit money with the RBI on an overnight basis, but the RBI has the option, should the need arise, to absorb liquidity for longer tenures with proper pricing. The SDF scheme is open to all participants in the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF).

How is SDF different from the reverse repo facility?

The central bank employs both reverse repo rate and SDF to remove excess liquidity from the system, but there are some key differences. Reverse repo operations require the RBI to deposit collateral in the form of government assets in order to borrow money from commercial banks, whereas SDF allows banks to store surplus liquidity with the RBI at their discretion.

Since its introduction in April 2022, the SDF has played an important role in the RBI's monetary policy decisions. In fact, it was the introduction of the SDF at a rate 40 bps higher than the fixed rate reverse repo that effectively resulted in a cumulative rate hike of 290 bps from April last year, as mentioned by the RBI Governor in his recent policy speech.

The SDF is a significant liquidity management tool recommended by the "Expert Committee to Revise and Strengthen the Monetary Policy Framework" in January 2014. And while it took a few years for the necessary modifications to be made to the RBI Act of 1934, the introduction of the SDF has proven to be an effective way for the central bank to manage liquidity in the banking system.

Overall, the SDF has been an important addition to the RBI's toolkit, providing a collateral-free way for the central bank to manage liquidity in the banking system. As the central bank continues to navigate the challenges of controlling inflation and managing liquidity, the SDF is sure to play an important role in future policy decisions.