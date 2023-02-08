English
RBI Monetary Policy Live: All that you need to watch out for in the governor's speech

RBI Monetary Policy Live: All that you need to watch out for in the governor's speech

RBI Monetary Policy Live: All that you need to watch out for in the governor's speech
By CNBCTV18.com  Feb 8, 2023 9:24 AM IST (Updated)
RBI monetary policy LIVE updates: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das will on February 8 announce the outcome of the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The bi-monthly announcement comes at a time when experts around the world have sounded caution that the worst of inflation may not be behind us yet though both the Indian central bank and US Federal Reserve have indicated otherwise. A CNBC-TV18 poll of economist expects RBI governor to hike the key lending rate -- repo rate -- by 25 basis points. Track RBI monetary policy LIVE updates here

Ahead of RBI policy decision, inflation remains sticky

According to Sonal Varma, MD and Chief Economist-India at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities, the decline in inflation numbers is a definite positive, but the aggregate inflation basket is still very sticky. Despite this, she feels that signals suggest that there should be faster disinflation and that the goods component of inflation will also moderate. In her opinion, inflation is now less of an issue compared to December.

Feb 8, 2023 9:24 AM

Before RBI hits 'pause', here what analysts expect

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das-headed Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) started its three-day meeting on Monday amid expectations of a smaller 25 basis points. This the economists believe will be the last of the rate hike spree that started in May last year to check inflation.

Feb 8, 2023 8:50 AM

Global issues in focus ahead of RBI announcement 

Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist-India at Citi, spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the current account deficit, particularly with regard to services and said that the RBI cannot overlook the macro and global issues that may still pose a threat to the economy.

Feb 8, 2023 8:40 AM

RBI unlikely to change GDP growth forecast 

When it comes to growth, the economists don't expect a major shift in stance, i.e. they expect RBI to stick with a 6.8 percent growth forecast for FY23.

On the stance, the street is divided. Forty percent believe that the MPC will retain its stance which is "withdrawal of accommodation". However, 20 percent believe that a tweaking of words maybe on the cards.

Feb 8, 2023 8:28 AM

RBI likely to lower inflation forecast 

On the inflation front majority expect that RBI will lower its inflation forecast for the fiscal by about 10 to 20 basis points, given the cooling off that we have seen in the last few months.

Feb 8, 2023 8:03 AM

What does 25 basis pts lending rate hike mean? 

This signals someways as nearing the end of this rate hike cycle and this was confirmed by 100 percent of the respondents who said that the February rate hike will be the last one. Thus, 90 percent believe that the peak rate in this cycle will be capped at 6.50 percent.

Feb 8, 2023 7:44 AM

RBI LIVE: Will governor Shaktikanta Das announce a rate hike? 

A CNBC-TV18 poll of economists has revealed that with inflation softening and the US Federal Reserve also moderating the pace of its hikes, the majority expect a rate hike of 25 basis points with 30 percent voting for a status quo policy.

Feb 8, 2023 7:30 AM

