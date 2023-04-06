RBI MPC Meet LIVE updates | Experts say RBI may not be in a big hurry to hike rates next year

This expert says RBI rate hike pause is a “wait and watch” policy but positive for bond markets
RBI's Monetary Policy Committee has taken a pause on the interest rates in the Apr-23 MPC contrary to our expectations but has termed it as ‘temporary’ and retained its stance at ‘withdrawal of accommodation’.
"This has been primarily induced by the turbulence in the global banking sector brought about by the failures of a few regional banks in US and the potential contagion risks in other parts of the world," according to Suman Chowdhury, Chief Analytical Officer, Acuité Ratings.
RBI Governor clarifies that rate hike pause doesn't indicate so for upcoming policies
While addressing the media, after the monetary policy announcement, Governor Das said that the central bank would pause its rate hikes for this meeting only and not for future meetings.
Governor Das explained that the decision was made based on the current economic conditions in the country. He also noted that it was not prudent to give specific forward guidance on rates, as the bank's decisions would be based on a range of factors, including inflation, growth, and financial stability.
Why RBI’s rate pause is good news for long duration debt funds
Change in policy rates has an indirect impact on debt mutual funds. The prices of bonds fall when the rates go up as bond yields and prices have an inverse relationship. Hence, a pause on rate hikes is in a way good news for debt mutual funds.
Mutual fund managers say that the move to pause rates came as a surprise to the bond market. Bond market participants cheered the move. Recent fall in UST yields have also improved sentiment in the bond market. Fund managers say that medium to long duration schemes can be a good bet in this scenario.
RBI Monetary Policy | Rate hike cycle may be done say economists
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced that the Indian central bank will not hike its lending rate (repo rate) contrary to what market watchers and economists were expecting.
Kaushik Das, Chief Economist of Deutsche Bank believes that the rate hike cycle by the RBI is almost done.
“The next inflation print that they are showing – 5.1 for April-June and 5.4 for July-December, I do not think RBI will hike any more if they have not hiked now, but liquidity will be tightening quite a lot from April and that could put Mumbai InterBank Overnight Rate (MIBOR) and the short-term rates above the 6.50 policy rate, at the time you will see at 6.75. So, without even hiking the policy rate, the RBI can achieve 6.50 short-term rate, if they want to. So, I think the rate hike cycle is almost done,” he explained.
As RBI hits pause, what happens to already struggling home loan takers?
Borrowers can heave a sigh of relief as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate hike unchanged at 6.50 percent in the first bi-monthly monetary policy review of the financial year 2024.
This comes at a time when borrowers are reeling under the pressure of lengthening loan tenors and rising interest rates. Before hitting this pause button, the central bank raised repo rate cumulatively by 250 basis points to 6.50 percent since the beginning of the rate hike cycle in May 2022.
SS Mundra, Former Deputy Governor, RBI on GDP growth forecast and inflation
Commenting on the RBI’s monetary policy announcement, SS Mundra, Former Deputy Governor, RBI said "If I look at the RBI forecast about the GDP growth, as well as inflation in the coming year, but more importantly, if I look into the quarterly break, which they have given, so, while the GDP growth projection is at 6.5 percent, but first quarter 7.8 percent and then there is a sharp fall to 6.2-6.1 percent and 5.9 percent and similarly, inflation averaged 5.2 percent but the Q1 5.1 percent and 5.4 percent two quarter and then coming back to 5.2. So, I think there is much more to read and understand about this pause which has been mentioned. Maybe government borrowing is one of the factor which might be weighing on the mind. Similarly there had been certain cautionary note about the oil price trajectory as well as the monsoon trajectory. So if put everything put together, this one particular thing with so many notes of caution already there are not going to make any major change in the credit trajectory from what it has already been till now,"
Here's why RBI may not be in a big hurry to hike rates in the next year
Pranjul Bhandari, Chief India Economist, HSBC said that going ahead, if the RBI did not hike rates when inflation was 6 percent plus, they may not be in a big hurry to hike rates in the next year when we are all forecasting inflation to actually average below 6 percent.
"So my base case is perhaps no more rate hikes from here, but the risks remain. And for me, the biggest risk is the currency. I think a lot of people don't really appreciate it. But one of the reasons perhaps why the RBI paused this time was because the rupee has been fairly stable in 2023, very different from what happened in 2022. My sense is if some instability were to come back for any reason then we may see the RBI move again, but that I would say is a risk case," he added.
CII President Sanjiv Bajaj on RBI Monetary Policy April 2023
Commenting on the RBI’s monetary policy announcement, Sanjiv Bajaj, President, CII, said “We strongly welcome the RBI’s move to decouple from the global tightening cycle and pause interest rate hike, which is in line with what CII had been advocating for long now. We agree with the Central Bank’s observation that the lagged impact of the past rate hikes should be allowed to percolate into the system, and not stifle demand by further rate hikes."
He added that though the domestic demand impulses remain healthy, the headwinds from the global banking stress have gained pace, hence it was important for the central Bank to remain cautious in its stance. This move by the RBI will help to bolster business sentiments by containing the rise in borrowing costs which have constricted the pricing power of firms, said.
Explained: Why RBI rate hike pause is after 290 and not 250 bps
The Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI unanimously decided to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent, which is in total a hike of 250 basis points in this cycle. However, the RBI governor in his policy speech mentioned that this pause has come in after a total hike of 290 basis points and not 250 bps.
The reason for the same is that even though the RBI increased the policy repo rate cumulatively by 250 bps, starting May 2022, it was preceded by the introduction of the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) at a rate 40 bps higher than the fixed rate reverse repo. Thus, the effective rate hike since April last year has been 290 bps.
Rate sensitive sectors already showing impact of monetary policy: RBI
Michael Patra, RBI DG, said that rate sensitive sectors are already showing the impact of the monetary policy and the central bank expects to have CPI inflation at 5.2 percent by the end of the fiscal year. " The system is flush with liquidity now with the amount of govt spending," he added.
RBI MPC Live updates: Looking to enhance footprint of UPI, says Guv
"A lot of countries have showing interest in UPI after its phenomenal success.. We are looking to enhance the footprint of UPI," he said, adding the discussions re on with several countries to introduce UPI, in a manner India did with Singapore.
Customer can operate pre-sanctioned line via UPI: Shaktikanta Das, RBI Guv
Shaktikanta Das, RBI Guv said customers can use the sanctioned credit line from banks via UPI now. T Rabi Sankar, RBI DG further clarified that people can reduce the number of cards they carry and make transactions via UPI with the latest move on credit.
Governor Das explains the road ahead for RBI MPC
While addressing the press conference after the policy announcement, the RBI Governor answered the media's questions and CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh asked Das about the comfort zone for the RBI to now maintain the pause in the rate hike cycle.
Das: The average inflation we have given for the current year is 5.2 percent and our target is 4 percent. Given the confluence of factors which prevail today, I have said it in my statement also given the confluence of factors which prevail as of today, we have taken this policy decision in today's meeting, our target is 4 percent and if you see the monetary policy’s withdrawal of accommodation, it says to progressively aligned with the target. So, therefore, we have to always keep in mind that 4 percent is the target and we will work towards that. Beyond that it would not be possible for me with so many uncertainties remaining it is not possible for me to make certain assumptions and say that if these assumptions work out, I will act accordingly because there may be so many other developments also happening.
In an extremely uncertain environment like the one we have today I mean, just last week, you had the OPEC Plus cut and I have referred to it, with so many other developments taking all over and given the, you know, the heightened uncertainty, I would not like to commit myself to if this happens, I will do this, I would rather wait. As in a game of chess, we keep on thinking about our forward moves, and we will act when the time arises.
RBI monetary policy primarily determined by domestic factors: Das
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das noted that the central bank's monetary policy is primarily determined by domestic factors.
Michael Patra, RBI DG, added that RBI’s growth forecast factors in the change in the oil price assumption.