RBI MPC Meet Live: All eyes on Guv Shaktikanta Das' speech as 9 in 10 economists expect 25 rate bps hike

JPMorgan on why RBI shouldn't pause rate hike
Ahead of RBI MPC policy announcement, Jahangir Aziz, Head of Emerging Markets Economics Research and Commodities at JPMorgan said the central bank should not pause on interest rate hikes due to stagnant core inflation rate.
Aziz pointed out that core inflation, the long-term trend of price changes in the economy excluding volatile items such as food and fuel prices, has remained stagnant at six percent.
This indicates that the underlying inflationary pressures in the economy have not subsided, and therefore, there is a need for continued vigilance on the part of the central bank, he said
Will there be a rate cut by December 2023?
Chief Economist at Axis Bank Saugata Bhattacharya, stated that he is leaning towards a further and final 0.25 percentage point hike in rates. He believes the hike will help tame stubbornly high core inflation.
But, he noted a slowdown in growth, visible in anecdotal evidence, which he believes should prompt the Monetary Policy Committee to cut rates by the end of the third quarter of FY24.
Will April's likely lending rate hike be the last in 2023?
The RBI is more likely to hike the repo rate by 25 basis points to 6.75% than not is the market consensus on the eve of the policy but there is a bit of a divided house on whether it will show its hand — that this is the end of the cycle.
The CNBCTV18 Citizens’ MPC voted 3-2 in favour of a hike while a poll done by our channel showed 90% expecting a hike.
RBI to hike key lending rate again?
Earlier, there was a thought that the RBI might be done with rate hikes but the fight against rising prices has meant that inflation is stubbornly above RBI’s comfort level. All respondents to CNBC-TV18’s poll said that the April hike will probably be the last one in the current monetary tightening cycle, which began in May last year.