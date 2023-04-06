RBI Monetary Policy 2023: RBI projects faster growth and softer inflation this year

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee has marginally lowered its inflation forecast for FY24 from 5.3 percent to 5.2 percent, governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday.

The RBI MPC has projected inflation for the first quarter of this fiscal at 5.1 percent, 5.4 percent for the second and third quarters and 5.2 percent for the fourth quarter, Das said.

The RBI MPC also increased the real GDP forecast for FY24 marginally to 6.5 percent from the previous 6.4 percent.

Das said that while the MPC has kept the policy rate unchanged "Our job is not yet finished." The governor also stressed that the war against inflation has to continue until there's a durable decline.

He said for the first quarter of this fiscal, the CPI inflation was projected to come in at 5 percent from the previous forecast of 5 percent. The RBI MPC maintained 5.4 percent CPI inflation projection for the second and third quarters of this fiscal. And for the fourth quarter, the CPI inflation was projected was lowered to 5.2 percent from the previous forecast of 5.6 percent.

Das said that the softening in inflation was transitory. He said the expectation of a record rabi harvest bodes well and the impact of the recent unseasonal rains needs to be watched. He added that the global commodity prices have moderated significantly.

With the governor's announcement on Thursday, some economists believed that the RBI's rate hike cycle was almost done. “The next inflation print that they are showing 5.1 for April-June and 5.4 for July-December, I do not think RBI will hike any more if they have not hiked now, but liquidity will be tightening quite a lot from April and that could put Mumbai InterBank Overnight Rate (MIBOR) and the short-term rates above the 6.50 policy rate, at time you will see at 6.75. So, without even hiking the policy rate, the RBI can achieve 6.50 short-term rate, if they want to. So, I think the rate hike cycle is almost done," said Kaushik Das, Chief Economist, Deutsche Bank.

Meanwhile, Upasna Bhardwaj, senior economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "Out of cycle rate hike would not be done, but our projections on inflation are slightly higher for Q2 and Q3 compared to what RBI has just released, but even then we are not going higher than 6 percent. So, overall our average for the full year is 5.5 percent inflation which is 30 bps higher than what RBI is saying despite that I do not see readings above 6 percent. So, out of cycle rate hike seem to be ruled out."

In the last MPC meeting, inflation projection for the financial year 2022-23 was at 6.5 percent, and in the one prior to that it was 6.7 percent.

In February, the MPC had projected the CPI inflation for FY24 at 5.3 percent, with the first quarter at 5 percent, second and third at 5.4 percent and the fourth one at 5.6 percent.

The Wholesale Price Index for February 2023 slipped to a 25-month low of 3.85 percent, which was in line with Street estimates of 3.9 percent.

Wholesale inflation measures the changes in price of goods that wholesale businesses sell to and trade in bulk with other businesses. The index tracks factory gate prices before retail prices, unlike consumer price index (CPI), which tracks prices of goods and services purchased by consumers.

The core inflation for February came at 2.40 percent against 2.80 in the previous month.

The WPI in January had hit a 24-month low of 4.73 percent.