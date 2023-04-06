RBI Monetary Policy: GDP growth forecast for FY24 raised to 6.5%, here is what experts say

After Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) two-day monetary policy (MPC) meeting, Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the policy decisions on April 6. RBI has increased the real GDP forecast for FY24 marginally to 6.5 percent from 6.4 percent earlier on the back of higher Rabi crop output, moderating commodity prices, monsoon trajectory and the government's plan of higher capital expenditure.

In the MPC briefing Das mentioned that the risks for GDP are evenly balanced but the the protracted geo political tensions pose downside risk to the growth. For Q1FY24 the GDP is estimated to be a at 7.8 percent, the estimate is 6.2 percent for Q2FY24, 6.1 percent for Q3FY24 and 5.9 percent for Q4FY24.

The MPC had forecasted 7.8 percent GDP growth in Q1 of the previous financial year, 6.2 percent growth in the third quarter, and 5.8 percent growth in the fourth quarter.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, SS Mundra, Former Deputy Governor of RBI said there is much more to read and understand about this pause that has been mentioned.

“Maybe government borrowing is one of the factors which might be weighing on the mind and similarly there had been a certain cautionary note about the oil price trajectory as well as the monsoon trajectory,” Mundra added.

The RBI hit the pause button and decided to keep key benchmark policy rate at 6.5 percent, however, he mentioned that “today’s monetary policy can be characterised as a pause, not a pivot.”

According to the Monetary Policy Report the FY25 GDP growth estimate is at at 6.5 percent. Further as per the report for 2024-25, assuming a normal monsoon and no major exogenous or policy shocks, the structural model estimates indicate real GDP growth at 6.5 per cent, with quarterly growth rates in the range of 5.5-7.0 per cent.

Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor, State Bank of India mentioned this is a very nuanced communication that it's only for this policy.

“Because that actually prepares the market for any future rate action if suppose the inflation trajectory does not play out the way it should play out as for the RBI prognosis,” he added.

The RBI Governor, in his statement, stressed on maintaining the rupee's stability and announced a measure to deepen forex markets in the country.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, Ashutosh Khajuria, ED of Federal Bank said, “On the currency side, I see the rupee appreciating the way CAD is playing out, the way the export of services is playing out. So, I see the rupee appreciating, and we may see it moving towards 81.50 or so unless there is a massive intervention to replenish the reserves, take it back to $650 billion or so.”

Neeraj Gambhir of Axis Bank highlighted that this policy will give reassurance to the bond market that there is a lower and lower probability of a rate hike, at least in the near term.