    RBI retains retail inflation forecast at 6.7% for FY23

    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    RBI MPC meet: The RBI retained its retail inflation forecast for the current financial year at 6.7 percent. In its earlier policy review in June, the central bank had forecast Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation would average 6.7 percent in 2022-23.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC’s) statement on Friday increased the policy repo interest rate - the rate at which it lends short-term money to banks - by 50 basis points to 5.4 percent, withdrawing its accommodative stance.
    The central bank's rate hike, the third in the current financial year, came in a bid to tame the inflationary pressure and protect against further rupee depreciation.
    The bi-monthly meeting of the RBI MPC started on Wednesday, and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced that the MPC unanimously decided to hike the policy rate.
    Catch LIVE updates on RBI policy here

    Tags

    india retail inflationRBI governor shaktikanta dasrbi mpc meetRBI Policy meet

