RBI MPC meet LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to announce its decision on the repo rate hike amid persisting worries over a global slowdown as central banks tighten excess liquidity to tame inflation amid rising geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and escalation of the crisis in the Taiwan Strait involving China and the US. For India, another bigger worry is the widening trade deficit, owing to higher Brent crude oil prices and a depreciating rupee against the US dollar. A CNBC-TV18 poll of economists and market experts indicates the RBI to raise repo rate between 35 basis points (bps) to 50 bps.Stay tuned with CNBC-TV18.com's RBI live blog for the latest updates and reactions on RBI MPC's August 2022 policy decision:
Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to further raise the repo rate — the key interest rate at which the RBI lends money to banks — in its August policy meeting decision. With this, the expectations are high that there will be an impact on the deposit and lending rates of the bank too.
CNBC-TV18's own Citizens' Monetary Committee comprises of — Samiran Chakraborty, Chief Economist, India at Citi; Pronab Sen, Former Chief Statistician; Sajjid Chinoy, Chief India Economist at JPMorgan; Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor at State Bank of India and Sonal Varma, MD & Chief Economist at Nomura India. READ MORE
India's trade deficit shot up to $31 billion in the month of July and this was an increase of $4.84 billion over June. With this reading, it has hit an all-time high and crossed the $100 billion mark in the first quarter of the current financial year.
Home loan borrowers will have to shell out more in their equated monthly installments (EMIs) after Friday when the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is expected to further raise the repo rate — the key interest rate at which the RBI lends money to banks — in its August policy meeting decision.
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India is set to announce its rate decision on Friday and a repo rate (rate at which the RBI lends money to commercial banks) hike is a given. The question is how much?
