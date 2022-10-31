RBI inflation meeting on Nov 3 — Economists don't expect rate action

In this special segment of, ‘It's The Economy’, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor at State Bank of India and Sajjid Chinoy, Chief India Economist at Jpmorgan discuss about the RBI's unscheduled MPC meet on November 3rd.

The Reserve Bank has announced an unscheduled meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee and they are going to meet on November 3. The press release says that the meeting has been called under two sections. One is 45ZN of the RBI Act, and the other is Regulation 7 of the MPC regulations.

45ZN got added only in 2016 to the RBI act, this is the act which set up the MPC. The 45ZN act says if the MPC fails to get to the mandated you know, inflation figure of 2 percent or 6 percent, then, it will call the meeting and it will write a report to the government explaining why it failed and what measures it is taking and by when it will come back to target.

Nevertheless, the market is worried it's an unscheduled meeting as it comes a day after the US Fed FOMC meeting. So can there be an unscheduled rate action as well?

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor at State Bank of India said, “Whenever an unscheduled meeting takes place, and if it is given under Section 45ZN and Regulation 7, I think it is clear that the purpose is to define and draft a report to say that why the inflation target may not have been achieved and what is the remedial action. So from that point of view, we should take this as an ordinary meeting, where the outcome will be purely a discussion of the inflation, not meeting the target.”

The RBI's ideal objective is to get inflation to four percent but as it is flexible inflation targeting, the target is over a business cycle.

Sajjid Chinoy, Chief India Economist at JPMorgan said, “The RBI is telling us their inflation forecast for FY24 is 5.2 percent so clearly, the target will not be reached.”

Chinoy believes that the RBI meeting after FOMC is purely coincidental. He said, “Regulation 7 says that the Secretary shall convene a meeting of the MPC under normal process to discuss the report that has to go to the government. That report has to go within one month when the inflation target is deemed to fail. That means the report has to go before November 12 and therefore, I think this is largely a formality given the timing that the MPC is meeting on the third of November and has to send that report before the 12. The fact that it is happening the morning after the Fed I believe is purely coincidental.”

