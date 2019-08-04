#VGSiddhartha#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

RBI may go for 25 bps rate cut on Wednesday for fourth time in row

Updated : August 04, 2019 05:00 PM IST

The industry also expects the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to take steps to improve liquidity situation and also ensure the transmission of rate (repo) cuts to borrowers by the banks.
The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet during August 5 to 7, 2019 for the Third Bi-monthly Monetary Policy Statement for 2019-20.
Industry body Assocham said that economy requires funding at a cheap rate for further investment to boost the growth rate.
RBI may go for 25 bps rate cut on Wednesday for fourth time in row
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bandhan Bank opens its 1,000th branch in Kolkata

Bandhan Bank opens its 1,000th branch in Kolkata

SBI's Rajnish Kumar: Expect net interest margin to touch 3.1% by the end of this year

SBI's Rajnish Kumar: Expect net interest margin to touch 3.1% by the end of this year

Thailand looking to India for 1.8 lakh IT workers, says envoy

Thailand looking to India for 1.8 lakh IT workers, says envoy

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV